As November 2025 approaches, the planned date for the first experiments with the digital euro, the European Central Bank (ECB) is accelerating its centralized digital currency project, presented as an essential response to the dematerialization of payments. While the preparatory phase, launched in November 2023, promises a modern alternative to private cryptocurrencies, the official enthusiasm obscures major risks, particularly in terms of control and individual freedoms. Meanwhile, other countries are exploring or deploying CBDCs (central bank digital currencies): China is moving forward with its e-yuan, already tested in 25 cities; the Bahamas has launched its Sand Dollar; and nations like India and Nigeria are moving forward rapidly, often without sufficient public debate on the implications. This global race, far from being a simple technical feat, raises ethical questions that Europe seems to underestimate.

A modernization with overestimated benefits?

The ECB touts the digital euro as a revolution: instant transactions, reduced costs, and inclusion of the 40 million unbanked Europeans. Programmable, it could facilitate targeted social assistance, such as education or food vouchers, while strengthening traceability against fraud. But these advantages, often touted as a panacea, seem exaggerated in the face of technical and ethical challenges. The promised resilience against cyberattacks remains theoretical, and financial inclusion risks depending on digital infrastructures inaccessible to the most vulnerable, casting doubt on the universality of this "currency of the future."

Programmability: A worrying control over purchases

This same programmability, hailed as an innovation by Eswar Prasad, could prove to be a major risk. At the end of his speech at the World Economid Forum in Tianjin on June 28, 2023, the economist explained that, in a vision of a "darker" world, CBDCs could be coded to restrict uses, for example, limiting spending on specific purposes such as food or education, while prohibiting others: ammunition, alcohol, tobacco, and gambling. Could the line then be crossed to prohibit or limit products deemed unenvironmentally friendly, such as airplane flights or polluting vehicles? In this same speech, Prasad took this "dark" vision of the monetary future further, explaining that governments could "set expiration dates" for this currency. Money could be transformed into a tool for coercive social policy. This capacity, which expands the "toolbox" of central banks, could violate the neutrality of money, traditionally free to use.

Forced Consumption: Farewell to French Savings?

Since the dawn of humanity, money has allowed capitalization and saving for rainy days—a practice rooted in French culture, where households hoard massive amounts of money in their nest eggs. But with the digital euro, this freedom could evaporate. Prasad warns about the expiration dates built into the currency: digital units could "disappear" after a certain period, forcing citizens to consume rather than hoard. In France, where savings are around 15%—an "excess" often criticized by Brussels as a brake on growth—the government sees this feature as an ideal way to "decapitalize" private reserves. Fitch's recent downgrade of its sovereign rating to A+ no longer frightens: with CBDC and digital banks, the state could impose a forced rotation of funds, forcing the French to spend or risk losing money. As a viral post on X quoting Prasad suggests: "CBDCs will make it possible to prohibit certain purchases and set expiration dates," making money a "digital leash" held by the authorities.

A Threat to Individual Sovereignty

Beyond savings, these programmable mechanisms threaten privacy and autonomy: every traceable transaction could be scrutinized, amplifying the risks of state surveillance. Prasad, in his "dark" vision, also at the WEF, warns of a future where "money will no longer be a simple means of exchange," but a lever to force behavior—consuming to boost the economy, or restricting for "x" reasons, "green" or security-related. For the French, accustomed to an anonymous and stable currency, the digital euro could thus signal the end of an era: one where people earn to save and pass on their wealth, not to be forced to spend. Faced with these challenges, the ECB promises, as always, safeguards. But what will it do when it holds all the cards? And which hands, anyway? The question remains. Will technology end up alienating all our freedoms? It is definitely up to us to choose wisely those who represent us and the tools we grant them.

