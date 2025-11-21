By Peter Koenig and Whitney Webb for GlobalResearch.ca

Unconfirmed reports from Spain and elsewhere in Europe say that cash holdings in households may soon be restricted. No sums are given (yet). From the outset, it would look like one of those nonsensical “directives” coming out of Brussels, checked and supervised personally by Madame Von der Leyen, the ever-unelected, controversial head of the European Commission.

As a second thought, you may think, it’s just one more of these fear-mongering measures to keep the population down, on their knees and easily manipulable.

The traditional Tavistock method to keep people on their toes, obedient and submissive.

However, Whitney Webb, the extraordinary geopolitical analyst, just reports in a 22-minute video what supposedly is expecting us around the world, but presumably starting with the west, namely a monetary conversion into all-digital control called Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) which will be linked to electronic or digital IDs which, in turn, are linked to each individual’s biometrics (finger prints, face recognition, iris-scans and more).

This would mean absolute control of everything you do, intend to do – or not to do.

It would mean, you are obedient, or your bank account is blocked, for good or for a while, if you are not obedient and submissive to “authorities’” orders.

Remember, first trials of this evil-control’s workability were carried out during the 2022 Canadian trucker strike, when bank accounts of leaders were blocked, some for good.

This was not just a warning, but a prediction of what was to come.

By remaining largely silent around the world, populations accepted this insane government interference in people’s privacy. It was – and still is – against human rights, against basic freedoms as inscribed in almost all western countries’ Constitutions, including in Canada’s.

That would have been one opportunity for a world revolution against government interferences in peoples’ constitutional and international rights; an opportunity missed. Now there is a second one….

As we may be confronted not only with universally unwanted, but compulsory digital IDs, but also with control over our – in many cases – hard-earned money. Imposed obedience to accept illegal government actions against us, the People. Your bank account can be blocked if you “misbehave”; meaning you do not follow orders, for example, enforced infractions on your body, like unwanted “vaccinations”, or if the central-control system discovers your environmental / CO2 footprint is too heavy -never mind the vast, immense boot-prints of all military and wars.

We are not there yet.

In her elaborate explanation of what is planned to keep humanity in shackles, starting with financial shackles followed by mind-control (already largely going on), Whitney Webb describes the complex combinations and coordination of digital ID with CBDCs, or other types of digital money, like through a myriad of payment applications in your smart phone or watch and even in some cases chips implanted on people’s wrists.

Whitney explains that the “directives” come from the Bank for International Settlements (BIS in Basle, Switzerland, also called the Bank of all Central Banks) and the complex relationship between the BIS, national central banks, the international banking system and the users of the banking system, essentially “you and me” – everybody.

This entirely privately run institution, the BIS – without any international legitimacy – controls some 95% of all central banks, including China and Russia, though not Iran (yet).

The BIS controls about 97% of the worldwide money flow. The financial institution is a behemoth of monetary power. Who is behind it? You may guess – and your guess is most likely going in the right direction.

Importantly, Whitney says that CBDCs are unlikely to be used on a retail basis, i.e., by regular consumers, but mainly for interbank transaction, including with national central banks. This may already be the case today.

However, if the e-ID system and banking or monetary central control are firmly linked, there is no need for the regular consumer to use CBDCs. Regular money is controlled by the banks, through centrally controlled e-IDs, to which the banks are, or would be linked.

People’s e-IDs will very likely be lodged on each individual’s smartphone, through a personalized QR code, which will include your health data, purchasing habits, lifestyle data and a zillion more points of information. Eventually, the centrally controlled QR code knows more about you, than you know about yourself.

What if you do not have a smartphone? You may simply become a “nobody” – with access to nothing. No matter what authorities tell you – lie to you now, to sooth your mind, “that an e-ID is not obligatory”. That is in practice pure BS, as the time will come, whether compulsory or not, you will not be able to do anything without an e-ID.

But, if you are a member of an ever-growing group of cellphone objectors, throwing that away – returning to an analog life, a life we happily and largely had until close to the turn of the millennium; barely a bit more than a quarter of a century back. It should not be impossible to return to these days. Should it?

About the QR code. QR stands for “Quick Response,” referring to a type of barcode that stores information for rapid access via a smartphone. It is a two-dimensional square matrix that can hold an almost unlimited amount of data.

Remember, every time you go to a restaurant, museum or else, where they offer you to scan a QR code to read the menu or their program, you are recorded and centrally controlled, contributing to your own lifestyle profile, to be on record by the central control-masters.

Just imagine, what happens when your smartphone is lost, or stolen or hacked? Not only your personal codes for bank accounts and other protected access and important data are at risk, but you become vulnerable for blackmailing of any kind.

Watch the full Whitney Webb video above.

As mentioned before, we are not there yet.

Many people in the West – even in obedient Switzerland – have started hoarding cash for what is suspected may happen perhaps soon, and especially unannounced – a financial lockdown (though Whitney did not mention a lockdown in her video, nor a timeframe), perhaps for an extended period, during which you have no access to your bank account, through whatever means – ATMs (Automated Teller Machines), debt and credit cards, various options of cellphone payment system, you name it. Nothing will work.

Cash may come in handy. Is that why the European Commission may want to ban or limit the amount of cash you are “allowed” to hold at home?

Some people could starve.

On a larger scale, Whitney also mentions the World Economic Forum (WEF), the UN (working in full collaboration with the WEF), the World Bank and the IMF as the chosen instruments to implement the UN Agenda 2030 – the achievements of the so-called sustainable development goals (SDG).

Whitney acknowledges it is the Washington Consensus in new cloths, indebting countries to the brink, as the current monetary system can survive only on debt – and on the pressure on natural, national resources that can be exerted on indebted countries through debt. It is enslavement by debt.

This is yet another means – other than the never-ending climate threat – of making us, We, the People, submissive, preparing us for what is to come.

Having said this – a real risk – it may also be another fear campaign. Such campaigns have also a purpose, mostly the same as the objective they propagate, namely making people – the masses – submissive, so that the minorities have little chance to stand up and resist.

Whatever is behind this Whitney Webb’s (maybe controlled?) video, We The People, have already witnessed and many have lived – too many miseries, atrocities, wars – threats of wars, man-made (as in geoengineering) climate disasters, so that we should not guess that it may not hit us as hard as we are made believe.

We should act now.

We are maybe five seconds before midnight. Maybe an hour before midnight.

But midnight will arrive – either as Armageddon, or as the way to the LIGHT.

It depends on us, We, The People.

