In January 2022, the Canadian government imposed strict measures on non-vaccinated truckers on their return from the United States: compulsory COVVI-19 tests and systematic quarantine. This decision aroused a wave of indignation among the carriers and part of the population opposed to health restrictions. Faced with these obligations deemed liberticides, thousands of demonstrators gathered in the capital Ottawa to denounce the vaccination mandates, the port of the mask and the limitations of freedom. This movement, called the "convoy of freedom", paralyzed the city center for several weeks, causing an unprecedented political and social crisis in Canada. Pat King’s trial, head of the Canadian truckers who protested the Restrictions linked to the COVVI-19 in 2022, was held on Wednesday. The verdict fell. He is sentenced to three months of house arrest.

Pat King, 47, was one of the organizers of the truckers' demonstration in Ottawa in 2022. As a reminder, she was baptized "Liberty Convoy". At the time, truck drivers crossing the border between the United States and Canada wanted to protest against the vaccination obligation imposed by the Canadian government.

Condemnations and judicial consequences

Faced with "Covidist tyranny", thousands of demonstrators invested Ottawa in February 2022, blocked the streets of the capital and disrupted access to Parliament for three weeks. Hundreds, sometimes even thousands, of truckers therefore decided to Block the streets of the capital, Ottawa. They met in front of the hill of the Parliament for three weeks. Residents of the neighborhood had to undergo the incessant noise of the horns and the fumes of diesel engines running constantly, not to mention the festive music broadcast by the truckers. The demonstrators also blocked the border posts between the United States and Canada.

In November, Pat King was found guilty of five charges, including mischief and disobedience to a court order. His trial took place on Wednesday. Ontario's judge of the Ontario Superior Court decided to condemn Pat King to a three -month house's assignment. He must also carry out 100 hours of community work in a food bank or a men's refuge. Available in November 2024 of "negligence of a court decision" and "obstruction of police action", he benefited from a credit of nine months for time spent in pre -trial detention.

Other condemned organizers

Pat King was not the only organizer of the convoy of freedom prosecuted in justice. We are still awaiting the results of the trials of his friends, including Tamara Lich and Chris Barber.

Note that Pat King risked 10 years of prison. But the judge of the Ontario Superior Court took into account the time he spent in detention before and during the trial, which explains his rather light sanction.

At the time, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau qualified these demonstrations of threat to democracy and the image of Canada internationally. In response, the government invoked the Act respecting emergency situations, an exceptional measure to restore order by mobilizing additional police forces. The extent of the mobilization had an echo far beyond the Canadian borders. Inspired by this uprising, similar movements have emerged in France, New Zealand and the Netherlands.

By Lalaina Andriamparany

