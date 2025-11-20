Never give up, never surrender - CocotteMinute’s Substack

Never give up, never surrender - CocotteMinute’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rob Kay's avatar
Rob Kay
4h

Let's examine this idea of future European social credit systems. They're unlikely to be European-wide. Anyway, individual countries might form their own decisions.

The British Social Security System we have can provide an unemployed and disabled adult with £24,000 a year, tax free, and health benefits, and basically not incentivize them to go out to work at all, even to do a part-time job, or to go out to college because they'd lose benefit, they'd lose their income.

So I think the system is wrong, and I think social credit needs to be looked at a little bit more seriously than just discarding it as being a wicked plot.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Moorea Maguire's avatar
Moorea Maguire
10h

I pay in cash everywhere (except online). And when brick & mortar businesses don't accept cash, I leave Google Maps reviews stating that fact. 😏 Here's my latest: https://www.google.com/maps/place/Public+Room/@41.9899429,21.4233639,17z/data=!4m18!1m9!3m8!1s0x1354144de67331df:0xf0087225bdd525cd!2sPublic+Room!8m2!3d41.9899429!4d21.4259388!9m1!1b1!16s%2Fg%2F1tjd1q2n!3m7!1s0x1354144de67331df:0xf0087225bdd525cd!8m2!3d41.9899429!4d21.4259388!9m1!1b1!16s%2Fg%2F1tjd1q2n?entry=ttu&g_ep=EgoyMDI1MTExNy4wIKXMDSoASAFQAw%3D%3D

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 CocotteMinute
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture