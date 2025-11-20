Translated from the post by Démocratie Participative 🇧🇪

In summary: Although the EU is actively and seriously preparing a digital euro, a final decision to issue it has not yet been made. The project is in a preparation and critical testing phase until the end of 2025. The earliest we might see a digital euro in consumers’ wallets is late 2027, with a launch around 2028 being a more realistic expectation.

Remember how the government passed the pandemic laws?1During the COVID pandemic, giving the government “emergency powers” ​​that allowed it to take away our fundamental rights?

Freedom of movement and residence (Article 45 of the EU Charter, national equivalents) Freedom of assembly and association (Article 12 of the EU Charter, national equivalents) Respect for private and family life (Article 7 of the EU Charter, national equivalents) Freedom of enterprise (Article 16 of the EU Charter, national equivalents) Right to education (Article 14 of the EU Charter, national equivalents) Freedom of religion (Article 10 of the EU Charter, national equivalents)

And do you remember November 2021 when our government introduced the Covid Safe Ticket (CST), which barred vaccinated people from all public places? And do you remember how this was accompanied by a relentless media campaign of intimidation and vilification against “anti-vaxxers” who were responsible for killing their grandmothers? Almost the entire population was injected with an experimental product that proved toxic for many and useless as protection against the very virus it was supposed to protect against. Infertility rates skyrocketed, and cases of turbo-cancers, myocarditis, heart attacks, strokes, and sudden deaths exploded. Many died, many were injured for life. Doctors and anyone who questioned vaccination were, and still are, silenced.

Our government squandered billions of our taxpayer money in complete secrecy. All of this was imposed on us from above, and not a single person has yet been brought to justice.

If there were another pandemic, would you get vaccinated again?

The troubling thing is that the groundwork has been laid to replay the entire scenario in the event of a future pandemic. The pandemic law is still in place and can be reactivated if necessary, the power structure to impose mandatory vaccination is in place, and the media apparatus is under total control.

Soon the state will be able to decide what becomes mandatory and will impose it by force if necessary. Let me explain how:

The EU already adopted the regulatory law for eIDAS 2.0 in February 2024. This digital wallet will contain all your data. It is a central EU database that will include your bank account, your health history, your passport, etc., and later any information about you, such as your vaccination status or a possible future carbon passport.

Then there’s the digital euro, a central bank digital currency that can be programmed geographically and over time. This is ideal for a universal basic income (UBI) that allocates, for example, €1,000/month to a beneficiary but becomes invalid at the end of the month when the next payment is transferred, thus forcing the beneficiary to spend the entire amount. Taxes can be deducted directly from your bank account at the ECB. Another example is confining a beneficiary to their city through geofencing or, in the worst-case scenario, if they are non-compliant, cutting them off from their money altogether. It’s a very powerful tool with many advantages but also with many risks if it falls into the wrong hands.

But be warned: This system will only work if the CASH is removed.

If you’ve been paying attention, the process of phasing out cash has been underway for a long time. Officials publicly promise to defend the use of cash, but behind the scenes, a cashless society is being planned.

So, when the WHO announces the next pandemic, in a cashless society with a technocratic system based on digital identity and a digital euro, you will either get vaccinated or be excluded from society.

Friends, pay in CASH!

It is clear that digital identity2and the euro3Digital transformation is well underway. And the only way to prevent the system from becoming our digital prison is to protect and maintain CASH as an alternative payment method. Some countries have already introduced limits on cash payments for large transactions (for example, €1,000 in France, €3,000 in Belgium). The future of cash will depend heavily on public demand and the political will to preserve it as a public good. For now, cash remains legal tender, and central banks are obligated to provide it, but its role in the economy is undeniably shrinking.

If you want to preserve your freedom and that of future generations, you can do your part: go the extra mile and pay in CASH everywhere you go!

1 - The law relating to administrative police measures during an epidemic emergency, dated 14 August 2021, has just been published in the Belgian Official Gazette on 20 August 2021. This law provides that the Federal Government may adopt administrative police measures during an epidemic emergency[1].

2 - At the heart of this initiative is the eIDAS 2.0 regulation, which establishes the framework for a European digital identity wallet (EUDI Wallet). Current status and immediate timeline (2024 - 2026) The law has already been adopted: The updated eIDAS 2.0 regulation was formally adopted by the European Parliament and the Council of the EU in February 2024. It is now legally binding in the 27 Member States.

The “Toolbox” and technical standards: Throughout 2023 and 2024, the European Commission, together with Member States and experts, finalized the Architecture and Reference Framework (ARF), also known as the “toolbox”. This defines common technical standards and specifications to ensure that all national portfolios can work together seamlessly.

The crucial deadline: August 2025.

This is the most important date to remember. By August 2025, all Member States must make a digital identity wallet available to their citizens who want one.

This does not mean that every citizen will have one by that date, but the infrastructure and service must be in place. The deployment and adoption phase (2026 and beyond) Pilot projects are already underway: Large-scale pilot projects (e.g., the European Digital Identity Portfolio Large-Scale Pilot Projects) involving more than 250 private and public partners from across Europe are testing the portfolio in real-world scenarios throughout 2024 and 2025. These tests cover use cases such as: Open a bank account Enrolling in a university in another EU country Prescribing and dispensing digital prescriptions Rent a car Checking into a hotel

Mandatory acceptance by “Very Large Online Platforms”: By the time the wallets are rolled out in 2025/2026, the regulation requires certain large online platforms (such as Amazon, Facebook, Google, etc., as defined by the Digital Services Act) to accept the European digital identity wallet for user authentication. This will be a major driver for initial adoption. Summary: Key dates at a glance 2024 - eIDAS Regulation 2.0 officially adopted. The law is in place. Throughout 2024: Finalization of technical standards and architecture. Large-scale pilot projects are underway. August 2025 - Deadline for Member States to make a digital identity wallet available to their citizens. 2026 - Beyond: Widespread deployment and adoption. EU citizens will begin using their national wallets for an increasing number of public and private services. What can you use it for? The goal of the European digital identity wallet is to be your universal digital key for online and offline services across the EU. You can use it to: Prove your identity or age without showing a physical card.

Access public services (e.g., tax returns, social security) in any EU country.

Open a bank account or apply for a loan.

Store digital versions of your driver's license, diplomas, and medical prescriptions.

Connect to large private online platforms (such as social media or marketplaces) securely. In conclusion: Europe has already "launched" digital identity in terms of legislation. The functional launch, where citizens can actually obtain and use it, is planned for mandatory deployment by August 2025, with widespread use expected from 2026. 3 - The European Central Bank (ECB) is currently in a two-year preparation phase that began in October 2023. This phase focuses on finalizing the rulebook, selecting service providers, and conducting extensive testing and experimentation. This is not a decision to issue a digital euro. Key milestones and estimated timeline The process is sequential, with clear steps that must be completed before moving on to the next. The following chart shows the main milestones and their estimated timelines: The decision and the implementation timeframe (end of 2025 and beyond) The most critical short-term milestone will come at the end of the preparation phase in late 2025. The ECB Governing Council will then decide whether or not to move to the next stage. This decision does not concern the launch itself, but rather the transition to the next working phase. A positive decision would trigger two parallel paths: The “Parallel Stack”: The ECB would begin building the platform and infrastructure for the digital euro. This is a major IT project that will take approximately three years on its own.

The Legal Framework: The European Parliament and the Council of the EU must formally adopt the proposal for a regulation on the digital euro (the legislative framework). This process is underway and is a prerequisite for any future issuance. So, when is the launch? Based on this roadmap, the earliest possible launch date for a digital euro launch would be around the end of 2027 or more likely in 2028. This schedule is heavily dependent on: A successful conclusion to the preparation phase.

A positive decision from the Governing Council of the ECB.

The timely and successful completion of the EU legislative process. The technical construction is proceeding without any major hitches. What will the digital euro be like? It is crucial to understand that the digital euro is designed to be: Digital Cash: A digital form of central bank money, complementing physical cash, not replacing it.

Private and Secure: The ECB has promised a high level of confidentiality. Offline payments would offer privacy similar to cash, and even for online payments, the ECB would not see users' personal data.

Widely Accessible: Available to citizens and visitors of the Eurozone.

