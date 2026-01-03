The monumental fresco in the Heinsbroek Library in Laak, Netherlands. (Photo credit: Jan Heinsbroek)

By Michael Wing for The Epoch Times

“Often, I feel like I can’t change this crazy world, but if I can make a few people smile, then they’ll smile, and that will probably make other people smile too. And then, I’ll have made a small difference.” – Jan Heinsbroek

Fresco by Heinsbroek depicting a vast library in Solnechnodolsk, Russia. (Photo credit: Jan Heinsbroek)

Heinsbroek's giant cabinet of curiosities, painted on the facade of a building in Utrecht, the Netherlands. Residents were invited to place unusual objects they owned in a display case to be incorporated into the mural. (Photo credit: Jan Heinsbroek)

