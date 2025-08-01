By Patrice Gibertie for Reseauinternational.net

In a context where triple-negative breast cancer remains one of the most difficult to treat with few targeted therapies, Australian researchers have made a spectacular discovery. According to recently reported and consolidated results, bee venom, or rather its active molecule, melittin, has demonstrated the ability to eliminate 100% of triple-negative cancer cells in the laboratory, in less than 60 minutes, while preserving healthy cells.

This peptide acts by perforating the membrane of tumor cells, causing their rapid destruction. In mouse models, this ultra-rapid action also interrupted the signaling pathways responsible for tumor growth, particularly those linked to HER2 receptors and epidermal growth factor, which are often activated in aggressive forms of breast cancer.

Researchers led by Dr. Ciara Duffy in Perth have also demonstrated a promising synergy: when combined with conventional chemotherapy treatments such as docetaxel, melittin facilitates the molecules' penetration into cancer cells, reducing tumor size in mice and improving treatment efficacy.

Another major advantage: melittin can be synthesized in the laboratory, which eliminates the need to directly collect venom from bees and ensures a sustainable and reproducible process.

This recent Australian research confirms one of the first studies on the therapeutic effects of bee venom, published in the journal Nature in 1950: in this study, bee venom was already shown to reduce the growth of "tumors" in plants. Since then, other studies, this time on human cancer cells, have confirmed the effects of bee venom on various cancers. This new data from a team at the Harry Perkins Institute of Medical Research and the University of Western Australia even reveals how a venom peptide, melittin, could optimize the effect of anticancer drugs.

Lead author Dr. Ciara Duffy wanted to focus on the anticancer properties of a specific component of bee venom, melittin, on different types of breast cancer cells.

Melittin Effective Against All Breast Cancer Subtypes

The research is conducted using the venom of 312 honeybees and bumblebees from Australia, Ireland, and England, tested on clinical subtypes of breast cancer, including triple-negative breast cancer, for which treatment options are limited. The tests reveal that bee venom rapidly destroys triple-negative breast cancer and HER2-enriched (HER2-positive) breast cancer cells.

A peptide called melittin

This is the first study to validate the effects of bee venom, and specifically melittin, on all breast cancer subtypes versus healthy cells. It is this "very small peptide" of bee venom called melittin that concentrates the majority of the anticancer effects of bee venom. And this peptide can be synthetically reproduced, with the same effects. Melittin significantly, selectively, and rapidly reduces the viability of triple-negative breast cancer and HER2-positive cells.

A doubly powerful venom:

• A specific concentration of melittin can actually induce 100% cancer cell death, while having minimal effects on normal cells. In fact, melittin attacks cancer cell membranes and destroys them within 60 minutes;

• Another remarkable effect of the peptide is that, within 20 minutes, it significantly reduces the chemical messages of cancer cells essential for their growth and spread. When scientists examined how bee venom and melittin affected cancer signaling pathways, the chemical messages that are fundamental to the growth and reproduction of cancer cells, they observed a near-complete shutdown of these signaling pathways with melittin.

Melittin stops signaling in breast cancer cells by suppressing activation of the epidermal growth factor receptor, a receptor commonly overexpressed in triple-negative breast cancer, and also suppresses activation of HER2, which is overexpressed in HER2-positive breast cancer.

Melittin, a new therapeutic pathway for cancer cell entry? The observation that melittin, a major component of bee venom, can inhibit breast cancer growth is promising and provides a new example of a natural compound/process, rich in lessons and implications. The goal would be to be able to use melittin with existing chemotherapy drugs because it forms pores, or holes, in breast cancer cell membranes, allowing other therapeutic molecules to enter the cancer cell.

"We have found that melittin can be used with small molecules or chemotherapies, such as docetaxel, to treat very aggressive types of breast cancer. The combination of melittin and docetaxel has proven extremely effective in reducing tumor growth in mice."

Future trials should confirm these promising results in humans.

