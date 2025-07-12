About 60 years ago…

You have been gone for 34 years already, but you remain alive in my heart because you gave me life and the love of life.

This song is for us :

Do you believe in God?

Sometimes I don't

But my father believed, so since my father is dead, I pray to my father ...

You up there my father who is in heaven

Me down low on my knees on a prie dieu

I see you, I always hear your voice

You up there and me down low we don't leave each other

You up there unmixed goodness

Baryton of an angel opera

Me your son in this life without you

You up there and me down there we'll love each other Daddy

We'll love each other ... Papa