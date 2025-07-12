Bittersweet memories
I miss you, Dad...
About 60 years ago…
You have been gone for 34 years already, but you remain alive in my heart because you gave me life and the love of life.
This song is for us :
Do you believe in God?
Sometimes I don't
But my father believed, so since my father is dead, I pray to my father ...
You up there my father who is in heaven
Me down low on my knees on a prie dieu
I see you, I always hear your voice
You up there and me down low we don't leave each other
You up there unmixed goodness
Baryton of an angel opera
Me your son in this life without you
You up there and me down there we'll love each other Daddy
We'll love each other ... Papa
Close your eyes and listen … (Claude Nougaro)
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=fq4RkE2BIOU
What a sweet remembrance, Joelle. I'm sorry he was taken from you too early.