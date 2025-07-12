Translated from : https://www.observateur-continental.fr/?module=articles&action=view&id=7072

State of crisis: Belgium invents state of exception 2.0

When the army can be activated against citizens without a declaration of war... in the name of "disinformation."

In Belgium, quietly and without public debate, an extremely serious legal shift is taking place. A government bill aims to introduce a "state of crisis," a third emergency regime that would be inserted between the state of peace and the state of war, the only two currently recognized by the Constitution.

Officially, this is to better address so-called "hybrid" threats—a vague and broad term that can encompass cyberattacks, disinformation campaigns, or any event deemed destabilizing for the state. But in reality, this shift opens the way to a partial suspension of the law, to the possibility of deploying the army on national territory without having to declare a state of war, and especially without respecting the guarantees specific to a state of peace.

Worse still, this regime could be activated based on subjective criteria such as "disinformation," in other words, content, discourse, and narratives deemed problematic by the ruling power. It would therefore no longer be a matter of defending the population against an external attack, but potentially of controlling what they think, what they say, and what they share.

The army would then become a tool of internal control, mobilized not against armed enemies, but against narratives considered deviant.

This shift is not isolated. In France, emergency measures are already numerous and well-established: the 1955 state of emergency, the state of public health emergency, the famous Article 16 of the Constitution, which grants full powers to the president, and, more recently, military planning laws, already allow the armed forces to be involved in internal operations under increasingly broad motives.

The "Vigipirate Plan" has become established, and the fight against disinformation has been officially integrated into the missions of the state apparatus. What is being prepared in Belgium is therefore not an anomaly, but rather an additional element in a European mechanism for managing dissent and controlling narratives.

Across the Union, "hybrid threat defense" doctrines—a vague and catch-all concept—allow governments to expand their scope of action without having to resort to the classic frameworks of a state of war or grave peril. Internal security is gradually being militarized, surveillance normalized, and freedom conditioned on compliance.

This shift is not theoretical: it is recognized, discussed in circles of power, and reported without critical distance in the columns of the newspaper L'Écho, which merely outlines its technical details without ever questioning its democratic consequences. No journalist is asking the essential question: who decides what constitutes "disinformation"? Who controls those who will control the word? This silence is deafening. It's not just a legal technicality; it's a paradigm shift.

What we now call a "state of crisis" is nothing more than a permanent state of emergency in the making. A postmodern version of martial law, rewritten for the digital age, where the enemy is no longer necessarily a foreign army, but can be an ill-informed citizen, a whistleblower, a dissident journalist, a critical doctor, or simply a free spirit.

By placing the army at the disposal of the executive branch without constitutional safeguards, under the pretext of an information threat, Belgium is crossing a red line. We are not at the beginning: we are already at the heart of the process. And as is often the case in history, this is happening slowly, methodically, with a veneer of legality, and under the guise of protection.

But there will be no excuses once freedom has been buried in the name of security. There is still time to react. But time is running out.

By Serge Van Cutsem

