Never give up, never surrender - CocotteMinute’s Substack

Never give up, never surrender - CocotteMinute’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
JOHN SPRITZLER's avatar
JOHN SPRITZLER
15h

We need to remove the rich from power with an egalitarian revolution. My U.S. website advocates this: https://www.pdrboston.org/ .

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 CocotteMinute
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture