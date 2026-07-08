By the editorial staff of France-Soir

During the graduation ceremony for the class of 2021-2026, students at Polytechnique disrupted the proceedings to denounce the influence of major industrial groups on their school.

Wearing masks of Bernard Arnault and Patrick Pouyanné, they questioned: what is the point of science when it marches to the beat of oil, finance, and the arms industry?

Uniforms, a prestigious school, and diplomas handed out like passports to the top.

On Friday, June 12, during the Polytechnique graduation ceremony, about forty students denounced the hold that major industrial groups have over their education, according to L’Humanité and Vert. Some wore masks of Bernard Arnault, head of LVMH, and Patrick Pouyanné, CEO of TotalEnergies, both Polytechnique alumni. The second member has also served on Polytechnique's board of directors since 2018 as a "qualified individual," alongside other figures from the business world. The group asserts that he brings his expertise as an engineer, former senior civil servant, and executive.

"Our training too often prepares us to serve economic and industrial interests that contribute to the ongoing social, environmental, and military devastation," they summarized, before the school's director interrupted the demonstration.

According to L'Humanité, the mobilized graduates criticize Polytechnique for training engineers who too often end up working for the construction, oil, finance, or arms industries. Émile Butzbach maintains that "science is not neutral." A calculation, an algorithm, and a technology do not float in the pure realm of abstractions. They always end up serving a process, a missile, or a trading floor. Occasionally, a public service.

Especially since Polytechnique is not like other schools. The institution itself points out that it is attached to the Ministry of the Armed Forces and that the military status of Polytechnique students dates back to Napoleon I in 1804. The school also asserts that its students are destined to play a vital role in the defense and development of the country's interests. It is precisely this boundary between the public interest and private interests that the students are challenging. They are not saying that science should disappear from the world, but that it should not become the docile toolbox of the powerful.

(*) Polytechnique (school) is one of France's most prestigious engineering and science schools, comparable in selectivity and academic reputation to top institutions such as MIT, Caltech, or leading Ivy League engineering programs.

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