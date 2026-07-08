Before the rooster crows three times... ?
Polytechnique(*) students break ranks to denounce industry's grip on the school.
By the editorial staff of France-Soir
During the graduation ceremony for the class of 2021-2026, students at Polytechnique disrupted the proceedings to denounce the influence of major industrial groups on their school.
Wearing masks of Bernard Arnault and Patrick Pouyanné, they questioned: what is the point of science when it marches to the beat of oil, finance, and the arms industry?
Uniforms, a prestigious school, and diplomas handed out like passports to the top.
On Friday, June 12, during the Polytechnique graduation ceremony, about forty students denounced the hold that major industrial groups have over their education, according to L’Humanité and Vert. Some wore masks of Bernard Arnault, head of LVMH, and Patrick Pouyanné, CEO of TotalEnergies, both Polytechnique alumni. The second member has also served on Polytechnique's board of directors since 2018 as a "qualified individual," alongside other figures from the business world. The group asserts that he brings his expertise as an engineer, former senior civil servant, and executive.
"Our training too often prepares us to serve economic and industrial interests that contribute to the ongoing social, environmental, and military devastation," they summarized, before the school's director interrupted the demonstration.
According to L'Humanité, the mobilized graduates criticize Polytechnique for training engineers who too often end up working for the construction, oil, finance, or arms industries. Émile Butzbach maintains that "science is not neutral." A calculation, an algorithm, and a technology do not float in the pure realm of abstractions. They always end up serving a process, a missile, or a trading floor. Occasionally, a public service.
Especially since Polytechnique is not like other schools. The institution itself points out that it is attached to the Ministry of the Armed Forces and that the military status of Polytechnique students dates back to Napoleon I in 1804. The school also asserts that its students are destined to play a vital role in the defense and development of the country's interests. It is precisely this boundary between the public interest and private interests that the students are challenging. They are not saying that science should disappear from the world, but that it should not become the docile toolbox of the powerful.
Sadly the university system itself was compromised by the industries it fed. Say or do the right think and you'll be accepted.
Narcissism is the biggest issue.
https://sotiris.substack.com/p/the-narcissus-you-know/comment/290114119
Some people are good at something because they learned the skill. They felt their way through.
Some are good at something because they just copied what others do. They don't know the intricacies.
Narcissists are people who borrow skill instead of developing it. They're in all fields, economics, medicine, science, math, language, spirituality, etc.
AI works like a narcissist. I read how when they looked through the fails of a highly rated AI, they discovered that the AI was so obsessed with getting a solution that it "guessed" but spoke like it was true.
Haha just like narcissists seeking to please by portraying the image of competence instead of being able to say "I don't know".
Thanks for your post ...
The very day these students were forced into a military uniform to access classes, they should have realized which trajectory they embarked on ...
Speaking-out during the graduation ceremony is a little too late.
With ever increasing personal data connected by AI, most of them can decorate their toilet with their hard-earned diploma as NO institution or corporation will ever employ them !!!