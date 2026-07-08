Never give up, never surrender - CocotteMinute’s Substack

Never give up, never surrender - CocotteMinute’s Substack

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Rob (c137)'s avatar
Rob (c137)
Jul 8

Sadly the university system itself was compromised by the industries it fed. Say or do the right think and you'll be accepted.

Narcissism is the biggest issue.

https://sotiris.substack.com/p/the-narcissus-you-know/comment/290114119

Some people are good at something because they learned the skill. They felt their way through.

Some are good at something because they just copied what others do. They don't know the intricacies.

Narcissists are people who borrow skill instead of developing it. They're in all fields, economics, medicine, science, math, language, spirituality, etc.

AI works like a narcissist. I read how when they looked through the fails of a highly rated AI, they discovered that the AI was so obsessed with getting a solution that it "guessed" but spoke like it was true.

Haha just like narcissists seeking to please by portraying the image of competence instead of being able to say "I don't know".

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1 reply by CocotteMinute
Klaus Hubbertz's avatar
Klaus Hubbertz
7d

Thanks for your post ...

The very day these students were forced into a military uniform to access classes, they should have realized which trajectory they embarked on ...

Speaking-out during the graduation ceremony is a little too late.

With ever increasing personal data connected by AI, most of them can decorate their toilet with their hard-earned diploma as NO institution or corporation will ever employ them !!!

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