By Caitlin Johnstone - https://reseauinternational.net/a-la-fin-du-spectacle-les-acteurs-se-tiennent-la-main-et-saluent/

This is it. This is the real story. This image, right here.

President Biden and President-elect Trump met at the White House on Wednesday, shook hands, and exchanged pleasantries after an emotionally draining presidential race in which each side accused the other of posing an immediate existential threat to the country.

This is it. This is the real story.

This image, right here.

Ignore all the fake drama. Forget all the campaign rhetoric and kayfabe conflicts. This is what’s real. This is what deserves your attention.

They don’t hate each other. They don’t see each other as an existential threat to the country. They’re not enemies. They’re barely adversaries. At the end of the show, they hug and kiss like boxers after weeks of fake fights designed only to sell tickets.

One may say that his opponent is the next Hitler, who has come to end democracy, take everyone’s votes, and destroy the country. The other may say that his opponent is a communist dictator, who has come to do the same thing. At the end of the play, the actors hold hands and salute, then they go out and have a drink together.

They each pretend to fight the other to defend you and your interests, when in reality they are on the same side, fighting against you, to defend the interests of the oligarchy and the empire.

You can see it there. They don’t hide it anymore. They don’t need to. It was all a set-up and they admit it openly. A friendly match, like two rich ladies playing tennis in the Hamptons.

They can show it openly because they know that most of you won’t pay attention to what you see or, if you do, you’ll forget about it and get caught up in the excitement of the next election cycle. There are so many messages reinforcing the illusory partisan divide that these little tacit admissions tend to go completely unnoticed.

Make no mistake, Trump’s own depravity is not illusory. Real people will suffer and die under his administration, just as real people suffered and died under Biden’s. But they themselves know they have nothing to fear. They and the powers they serve will be completely untouched by the imperial killing machine. They will die of old age, surrounded by wealth and luxury, with no consequences for their actions.

It was all a sham. It still is. The elections are fake and the game is rigged. The empire will continue to march on uninterrupted and unchanged, served by one fraudulent president after another, until its final collapse.

Stop buying into the show. Stop yelling for your favorite political wrestler and notice that the punches aren’t really being thrown and the whole match is just a show.

If you want to fight power, focus your opposition where the real power is. The war machine. The imperial power structures. The intelligence agencies. The plutocracy. Capitalism. Disconnect your emotional energy completely from the illusion of electoral politics and devote your attention instead to the real movements of weapons, resources, and wealth.

As long as they can make us applaud the puppet show, we will never pay attention to the forces pulling the strings. We will never be aware enough of the real problems to find real solutions and implement them. We will never be able to mount real opposition to real power.

And that’s the whole point. That’s why this stupid puppet show comes around every four years.

Stop clapping and start looking around the theater. You know where the rulers of the empire want you to focus your attention, so start looking where they don’t want you to look.

Wake up.

