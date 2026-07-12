By Alexandra Joutel for Essentiel News

Faced with the proposed law to legalize euthanasia and assisted suicide in France, numerous public figures are raising concerns about its potential for abuse. Having passed the National Assembly three times, the bill continues to be rejected outright by the Senate, but is expected to be definitively adopted on July 15th. With virtually no safeguards.

The proposed Falorni law concerning the right to assisted dying continues to divide the two houses of the French parliament. In a document published online , the Senate's social affairs committee summarizes its main positions regarding a proposal it considers dangerous in several respects.

Very broad and extensive eligibility criteria

Firstly, the eligibility criteria defined by the proposed law " outline ", according to the Senate committee, " a rather broad conception of assisted dying ".

Indeed, "the criterion of a serious and incurable illness in an advanced or terminal stage and affecting the life prognosis appears very imprecise. It opens the possibility that people with several years of life ahead of them may resort to assisted dying. (...) The underlying intention of the text therefore clearly exceeds the scope of end-of-life care. "

" The notion of incurability is also open to question: it is indeed impossible to draw a firm line between curable cancers and those considered incurable, since not all patients respond in the same way to certain treatments. "

In its second reading, the National Assembly also " significantly broadened the scope by removing the requirement of constant suffering. Pain that is resistant to treatment or unbearable but intermittent would now be a sufficient condition for accessing assisted dying. " The Senate committee also noted that an amendment to the text, adopted in the first reading but ultimately removed, " provided that assisted dying would be available to people experiencing only psychological suffering ."

Similarly, while euthanasia was only provided for applicants unable to carry out assisted suicide themselves due to physical incapacity, an amendment to the text (also adopted, then withdrawn) provided for authorizing it for any applicant without distinction, which would certainly have facilitated the act.

For the members of the commission (LR senators Philippe Mouiller, Christine Bonfanti-Dossat and Alain Milon), " this episode illustrates the risks of successive relaxations of the system and reflects the weakness of the guarantees accompanying the assisted dying voted by the National Assembly ".

Risks of abuses already observed abroad

This risk of constantly broadening the criteria is not an unfounded fear.

“ In almost all states that have legislated on euthanasia, a shift towards increasingly broad access criteria can be observed:

expansion to minors (in 2014 in Belgium, to those under 12 in 2023 in the Netherlands),

removal of the life-threatening prognosis criterion in many legislations (Belgium, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Canada),

consideration of extending euthanasia to any person aged 75 or older without any health-related conditions in the Netherlands, etc.

In Canada, the removal of the life-threatening prognosis criterion was the work of judges, not the legislature. The Superior Court of Quebec thus ruled, in 2019, that the criterion relating to a ‘reasonably foreseeable natural death’ constituted discrimination ,” the senators’ document reports.

In Canada, assisted dying accounted for 6.8% of deaths in 2022-2023 (or 1 in 15 deaths), placing the country at the top of the statistics. In Canada, euthanasia or assisted suicide is very often requested by people living in poverty who lack the means to access healthcare or adequate equipment in case of disability.

Towards a form of eugenics?

Perpetually promoted as a "right to die with dignity," euthanasia thus reveals its dark side. Over time, it could become a commonplace practice, offering a "dignified" end to anyone experiencing chronic health problems or facing difficult living conditions. Rather than helping them live by deploying the necessary resources, the state might prefer to conserve its resources and encourage individuals who have become a burden on society to end their lives. A barely disguised form of eugenics.

The Senate's social affairs committee is not fooled and has perfectly identified the potential abuses of the text proposed by the National Assembly, which it criticizes for a glaring lack of guarantees and control.

Instead, the commitee preferred to " work towards a law for those who are going to die and not for those who want to die, " proposing a text refocused on the end of life, with a strengthening of palliative care (19 French departments are still without a palliative care unit, which is nevertheless essential in the management of so-called incurable diseases) and a possibility of access to medical assistance in dying, extending the Claeys-Leonetti law, which already authorizes deep and continuous sedation until death for people who only have a few hours or days left to live.

Authorizing homicides by classifying them as care

In a recent video , medical anthropologist Jean-Dominique Michel, following Dr. Alexis Burnod, a former emergency physician and head of palliative care at the Curie Institute in Paris, also points out the misleading vocabulary used by the proponents of this law. This begins with the euphemistic use of the term "aid to die" instead of the more blunt words "euthanasia" or "assisted suicide," which accurately describe what is being discussed.

Even worse, it involves disguising a homicide as medical care and classifying it as a natural death.

“ We shouldn’t name it, we should say it’s a treatment ,” Dr. Burnod exclaimed in an interview with Le Figaro. “ But we all know that treatment is a technical procedure that allows someone to regain their health, feel better, be more comfortable, or not be in pain. So there’s a semantic manipulation being thrown in the faces of healthcare professionals, since they’re being told: ‘All your lifelong commitment, now it’s going to change. We’re going to change the penal code, we’re going to change the code of ethics, we’re going to change your Hippocratic Oath, and you’re going to cause death, but rest assured, it’s a treatment.’ And the person who puts poison in their syringe and injects it into a patient who’s looking at them and talking to them will be able to write ‘natural death’ on the death certificate! ”

What about organ donation after euthanasia?

Another issue, not explicitly addressed in the legislation, remains problematic: that of post-mortem organ donation . In France, everyone is presumed to have consented unless they have clearly expressed their refusal in writing or registered with the national organ donation refusal registry . In practice, even in the absence of a written declaration, the deceased's relatives are generally asked if they had expressed a firm opinion on the matter. Will this be explicitly asked of the person requesting assisted dying? What provisions are in place if this person is subjected to pressure or strong incentives to donate their organs after their death?

" The amendments aimed at separating euthanasia procedures from those of organ donation have all been rejected ," recalls lawyer Grégor Puppinck, in a long tweet listing the " 23 serious problems identified in the bill ."

However, it cannot be ignored that this new practice represents an unprecedented boon for the organ transplantation sector. For decades, the number of transplant requests has been constantly increasing and far exceeds the number of organs available on the market. The advantage of induced death, especially if the person is not terminally ill, is that it considerably expands the pool of potentially available functional organs. Another advantage is that it is a planned death, thus allowing for organ harvesting that is easy to organize from a logistical standpoint (unlike accidental or unpredictable deaths due to illness). It would even be conceivable, in some cases, to notify patients awaiting transplants of the organs being harvested in advance. In short, ideal conditions that could surreptitiously "encourage crime."

Conflicts of interest that need clarification

In 2023 in Belgium, a 16-year-old girl with a brain tumor who had requested euthanasia learned that she could donate her organs and save lives. " When the professor came to explain to her that, thanks to her, five lives might be saved, Nénette's broad smile was impressive. You could see that it touched her and made her happy, " reports an article by RTBF , which repeatedly emphasizes the young girl's very personal choice, without revealing exactly how the " professor " presented things to her, with what persuasive power, or what the personal interests of this anonymous " professor " might be, who is clearly eager to promote organ donation to those facing euthanasia...

In any case, Nénette's (or Eva's, depending on the article) euthanasia lasted no less than 36 hours in the operating room , during which five of her organs were removed (her liver, kidneys, and lungs were taken). Given the conflicting information available, it's unclear whether the teenager was removed while still alive (anesthetized, intubated, and ventilated) or if she was already deceased at the time.

In Quebec , euthanasia and organ donation have gone hand in hand for a decade, with a growing number of organ donors after euthanasia.

One of the main French promoters of assisted dying, namely former MP Jean-Louis Touraine , member of the honorary committee of the Association for the Right to Die with Dignity (ADMD), has also been the president of the France Transplant association since 1996. From there to saying that euthanasia, in addition to its eugenic tendency, also serves the interests of scavengers, everyone is to draw their own conclusions.

In addition, also read our previous article “ Ethical and political abuses of assisted dying ” published on January 28, 2026.

Alexandra Joutel is a freelance journalist based in France. She also contributes to Nexus magazine.

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