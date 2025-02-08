(Extract - translated from the article : https://www.epochtimes.fr/largentine-annonce-son-retrait-de-loms-en-raison-de-la-catastrophe-economique-provoquee-par-les-confinements-lies-au-covid-19-2862721.html )

President Javier Milei said that COVID-19 confinements promoted by the agency could be "classified as a crime against humanity"

The Argentinian government has announced that it will withdraw from the World Health Organization (WHO) due to the "catastrophic" economic cost of containment measures linked to the COVID-19.

On the social media platform X, the office of Argentinian president Javier Milei issued a declaration on February 5, saying that the confinements imposed to fight the Pandemic of Covid-19 were one of the biggest economic disasters in history global. He underlined the deep and lasting impact on the economies of countries as well as the main reason for the withdrawal of Argentina.

"WHO was founded in 1948 to coordinate responses to world health crises. However, she failed her most important test: she promoted indefinite confinements without scientific foundation during the Pandemic of COVID-19, " said the declaration.

"These measures sparked one of the largest economic disasters in world history. ”

According to the declaration, confinement policies could be considered "crimes against humanity" under the 1998 Rome status of the International Criminal Court.

The office of Javier Milei said that in Argentina, the WHO responded to a government which "prevented the children from going to school, left hundreds of thousands of workers without income, caused the bankruptcy of Companies and SMEs and, despite everything, led to the loss of 130,000 lives ”.

"It is urgent that the international community re -evaluates the role of supranational organizations - financed by all - which do not fulfill the objectives for which they were created, which engage in political maneuvers and which try to impose their will on the states members. ”

By Owen Evans

Leave a comment

Share