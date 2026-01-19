By France-Soir

War is no longer just a geopolitical event; it has become a financial product. Under the guise of ecological transition and responsible finance, billions of euros labeled "green" are now fueling the arms industry. According to an investigation published by Voxeurop, in collaboration with Mediapart, El País, and IrpiMedia, ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) investments in defense companies exceeded €50 billion in 2025, with the active support of the European Commission. Behind the vocabulary of sustainable development, tanks, drones, and munitions are now finding their place in portfolios supposedly designed to finance a "sustainable" future.

This shift is not spontaneous. It stems from a coordinated strategy between arms manufacturers and European institutions aimed at redefining the very meaning of the word "sustainable." As Voxeurop demonstrates, the European Commission has progressively broadened the regulatory framework for green finance, notably through the SFDR regulation, while asserting its "sectoral neutrality." In concrete terms, only a few types of so-called controversial weapons are excluded, while bombs, armed drones, tanks, and artillery systems are deemed compatible with ESG objectives. The mantra hammered home in Brussels—"no sustainability without security"—now serves as the ideological justification for this standardization.

The consequences are significant. Companies like Safran, Thales, Rheinmetall, Airbus, and BAE Systems are among the main beneficiaries of these "green" funds, while asset management giants like BlackRock and DWS distribute them widely. Even more serious, manufacturers directly involved in deadly conflicts, such as the Israeli company Elbit Systems, find themselves included in funds labeled "climate transition" or "ESG." Thus, European savers can unknowingly finance military operations that international bodies classify as mass crimes, or even genocide.

What this investigation reveals goes beyond the financial aspect: sustainability has become a tool for moral whitewashing. The European Commission is no longer content with merely tolerating these investments; it is actively legitimizing them, even going so far as to exclude ethical finance actors who dare to question this trend from official meetings, as reported by Voxeurop. By rehabilitating weaponry within the ecological and regulatory framework, the European Union is transforming war into a sustainable opportunity. Yet, as UN expert Attiya Waris reminds us, no credible definition of sustainability can include activities whose purpose is to destroy human lives and ecosystems. Behind the green veneer, the reality remains brutal: war pays, especially when it is rebranded as sustainable...

The worm is in the apple!

