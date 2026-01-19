Are you investing "green"? Sometimes it's more like "blood red"...
When the arms industry finds its place in so-called "sustainable" banking products
By France-Soir
War is no longer just a geopolitical event; it has become a financial product. Under the guise of ecological transition and responsible finance, billions of euros labeled "green" are now fueling the arms industry. According to an investigation published by Voxeurop, in collaboration with Mediapart, El País, and IrpiMedia, ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) investments in defense companies exceeded €50 billion in 2025, with the active support of the European Commission. Behind the vocabulary of sustainable development, tanks, drones, and munitions are now finding their place in portfolios supposedly designed to finance a "sustainable" future.
This shift is not spontaneous. It stems from a coordinated strategy between arms manufacturers and European institutions aimed at redefining the very meaning of the word "sustainable." As Voxeurop demonstrates, the European Commission has progressively broadened the regulatory framework for green finance, notably through the SFDR regulation, while asserting its "sectoral neutrality." In concrete terms, only a few types of so-called controversial weapons are excluded, while bombs, armed drones, tanks, and artillery systems are deemed compatible with ESG objectives. The mantra hammered home in Brussels—"no sustainability without security"—now serves as the ideological justification for this standardization.
The consequences are significant. Companies like Safran, Thales, Rheinmetall, Airbus, and BAE Systems are among the main beneficiaries of these "green" funds, while asset management giants like BlackRock and DWS distribute them widely. Even more serious, manufacturers directly involved in deadly conflicts, such as the Israeli company Elbit Systems, find themselves included in funds labeled "climate transition" or "ESG." Thus, European savers can unknowingly finance military operations that international bodies classify as mass crimes, or even genocide.
What this investigation reveals goes beyond the financial aspect: sustainability has become a tool for moral whitewashing. The European Commission is no longer content with merely tolerating these investments; it is actively legitimizing them, even going so far as to exclude ethical finance actors who dare to question this trend from official meetings, as reported by Voxeurop. By rehabilitating weaponry within the ecological and regulatory framework, the European Union is transforming war into a sustainable opportunity. Yet, as UN expert Attiya Waris reminds us, no credible definition of sustainability can include activities whose purpose is to destroy human lives and ecosystems. Behind the green veneer, the reality remains brutal: war pays, especially when it is rebranded as sustainable...
The worm is in the apple!
War is peace, freedom is slavery and ignorance is bliss; just to quote from a booklet we all should know.
The last five years were (and still are) a boon for big pharma,
the next ones are (and will) be a boon for the military-industrial-complex and
once enough billions of people are killed by vax or bullets, the "Great Taking" by financial corporations will be just a cake-walk ...
Any black-swan events you could think-of to prevent or totally derail the above ???
Just let us hope for some unknown unknowns ... 🤞🤞🤞
This is crazy. Thanks for sharing. How can investing in the arms industry be environmentally and socially responsible? 😂😆🙄
For the record, there are ESG companies that _do_ avoid the arms industry. Buyer beware.