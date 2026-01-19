Never give up, never surrender - CocotteMinute’s Substack

Klaus Hubbertz
4d

War is peace, freedom is slavery and ignorance is bliss; just to quote from a booklet we all should know.

The last five years were (and still are) a boon for big pharma,

the next ones are (and will) be a boon for the military-industrial-complex and

once enough billions of people are killed by vax or bullets, the "Great Taking" by financial corporations will be just a cake-walk ...

Any black-swan events you could think-of to prevent or totally derail the above ???

Just let us hope for some unknown unknowns ... 🤞🤞🤞

Moorea Maguire
4d

This is crazy. Thanks for sharing. How can investing in the arms industry be environmentally and socially responsible? 😂😆🙄

For the record, there are ESG companies that _do_ avoid the arms industry. Buyer beware.

