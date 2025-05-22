By Dominique Muselet for Reseauinternational.net

Nicolas Bonnal notes in one of his recent articles, "The West and the Demon of Organizations," that supranational institutions were created and are used by the powerful of this world to dominate and exploit populations for their own gain. He quotes Marco Della Luna and Paolo Cioni, who write in "Neuro-slaves – Techniques and Psychopathologies of Political, Economic, and Religious Manipulation": "For economic organizations, but also today for political organizations and, more generally, for religious organizations, the desire to dominate others, to conquer, to command, to seize, to subjugate, to manipulate, to exploit, on a global, national, corporate, or family scale, is an objectively inevitable tendency that has always been the main driving force of collective, even individual, history."

Two things currently make the power of Western elites far more absolute than that of the absolute monarchy of the Ancien Régime, which always had to face powerful internal and external adversaries, except perhaps under Louis XIV, who, scalded by the experience of the Fronde, managed to control them, at least in the first part of his long reign. These are, as we all know, technological progress and the physical, psychological, and spiritual weakening of Western populations, who now prefer petitions to barricades.

Is there then no hope of regaining our freedom and prosperity, or even of preserving their last remnants?

Well, just as populations have accepted, with globalization, to be managed like herds of animals by billionaires as greedy as they are cynical, through the EU, the UN, NATO, the WTO, the WHO, the IMF, the World Bank, the Vatican, etc., etc. and their national relays, we can no longer count, in my opinion, to get rid of our oppressors, on anything other than two factors, both beyond our control: the emergence of destructive conflicts between these elites which would weaken them while the loss of our standard of living, our security and our freedoms would awaken impoverished populations.

Reading Jacques Bainville's "History of France," one realizes that France could never have existed and/or disappeared on many occasions, but that, over the centuries, the French have almost always fought against oppression. The book was published about ten years after the carnage of the Great War (1914-1918) and ends with this observation that could be applied to our time by simply changing the word "war" to "globalization": "It can be noted that throughout Europe, in countries ravaged by war, governments have lost their footing. The confusion of ideas is extreme. Full powers, dictatorship, these are words that no longer frighten or things that seem natural, while everywhere the names Republic or democracy are displayed."

But for Bainville, in 1924, all was not lost because history shows that France had always recovered. His book ends with these words: "After all its convulsions, sometimes more violent than elsewhere, it is not long before it is reborn to the order and authority for which it has a natural taste and instinct. If one did not have this confidence, there would be no point in having children." Should we conclude that it is because the French no longer have confidence in France's ability to recover, nor in its longevity, that they no longer have children? Personally, I believe that there is no longer any nationalism in France today, people do not care whether they are French or not, what they want is a pleasant and serene life. They do not care under which regime or which banner. I just heard on BFMTV the voice of his master, Bruno Retailleau, the impotent and mediocre Minister of the Interior and presidential candidate, explaining that "being French means loving France," a bit, no doubt, like loving chocolate...

But the problem is that the lives of Western populations are far from pleasant and serene, in states where elites, driven mad by wealth and power, control the populations through fear, propaganda, deprivation, and debt.

And so I come back to what I said earlier: our only hope is for the tyrants who oppress us to tear each other apart. And that is precisely what is happening.

One part of the system turns against the other

Philippe Grasset, a keen connoisseur of the United States, notes with satisfaction in an article entitled "The System Against the System at 180°" that Trump's United States has turned forcefully against the EU's double standard, which is getting rid of its opponents, the National Rally (RN) in France, Law and Justice (PiS) in Poland, or the AfD in Germany, and interfering in elections in other countries, such as Romania and elsewhere:

"The Great Turnaround of the Trumpist-populists is not so much the Ukraine mess and other such joys, but in reality the development of this civilizational war we often talk about. If there is one area where the Trump administration is working well, since J.D. Vance's famous speech in Munich in February, it is the new attack, completely reversed 180°, against this neocon System policy, and this with the help of "neocon System policy."

In short, and without much originality, conversivity according to Sun Tzu: turning the enemy's strength against him."

Philippe Grasset, who is surprised in passing "to find himself pro-American, at this moment, applauding the Americanist manipulation of the EU-species of our leaders," is not as optimistic as Bainville. For him: "All this must end in self-destruction, and so it will." It's true that in Bainville's case, self-destruction was already complete, and all that remained was to get back on its feet...

It's difficult to know if the United States will truly free itself from globalist ideology and its train of deadly totems (wokeism, climate change, LGBTism, immigrationism, technocratism, transhumanism, Malthusianism, etc.), as it seems to be doing at the moment, but what we can be sure of is that for us in Europe, things will get worse, because, no doubt to compensate for the "betrayal" of the Trump administration, the EU and the despotic puppets held by the oligarchy at the helm of our countries are rushing to establish a fascist dictatorship in European states where everything is already largely locked down to prevent any dissent.

Everyone sees it, except the petty bourgeoisie, the unconscious instrument of fascism, as Régis de Castelnau points out in Vu du droit. Restrictive and destructive laws (15 vaccines for babies, euthanasia for all, wind turbines everywhere) are piling up; censorship is everywhere, as Pavel Durov, who was arrested in France in September 2024 to force him to suppress dissenting voices on Telegram, has just denounced; dangerous warmongering serves as the backbone of remote-controlled leaders; taxes are constantly rising for the working classes, and billionaires are rapidly enriching themselves; there are no longer any public services; threats and bans are pouring down; people are now lowering their voices to criticize the government, as in all dictatorships; chaos and misery are setting in.

What can be done?

For all the reasons I've mentioned, it doesn't seem possible, at the moment, to overthrow the absolute and unscrupulous masters who have decided to destroy everything, including us, to establish their reinvented totalitarianism, as Macron himself admitted in April 2023, regarding the hospital: "It's harder to reinvent it when everything hasn't been destroyed."

In this harmful and hostile context, all that remains is to protect, as best we can, our lives, our livelihoods, and our physical and mental health.

Many people are thinking about this, and some have already begun doing so for a long time by building bunkers against atomic bombs or other disasters, by learning to survive in nature and defend themselves, like survivalists, by creating communities where we relearn solidarity, sharing, and respect for ourselves, life, and others.

An excellent American film by Jeff Nichols, "Take Shelter", was released in 2011. Curtis, the hero of the film, is certain that the elements will soon be unleashed and decides to build an underground shelter. We can think, at the beginning, to deal with yet another climate propaganda film, but we quickly understand that it is not the case. On the contrary, the fact that fear of climate change, one of the many threats invented to serve economic interests and keep the populations quiet, is extremely strong and widespread, accentuates the dramatic side of the film. We are indeed surprised that, despite the power of climate ideology, Curtis finds himself alone against all when he decides to build an anti-cyclone shelter. Everyone believes him crazy, obsessed, his wife including. Despite this, he persists and even refu

ses to move away from his shelter. Alas, his wife ends up convincing him to leave with her and their daughter by the sea, and there, happens what he had planned: they are engulfed by a tsunami.

In my opinion, the film seeks to tell us several things. The first is that we may prepare as much as possible, the danger rarely comes from where we thought. The second is that in the periods of danger, we must tighten up on a small group of relatives and friends who share our vision of things. The third is that without inner strength we will not resist the pressures exerted by the company, nor a fortiori in the tests. The fourth is that if you cannot count on each other, if you are not united, you have no chance of surviving.

We can learn the same lessons from Operation COVID, which has undoubtedly been launched to impose a world government on populations destabilized by the fear of a so-called deadly pandemic, fueled by a whole set of insane and contradictory measures taken supposedly to protect us.

The Gauls, refractory, as Macron says, with the dangerous injection, have often found themselves alone as Curtis, and were treated with madmen and conspirators, the term fashion to discredit any opponent of the caste. Like Curtis, many have given in to pressures from the state and those around them.

But those who have become used to thinking and informing themselves by themselves, those who know themselves and know their environment, those who have developed a fairly strong relationship with themselves and nature to support loneliness and stigma without giving in to hatred, those who know that the current Western authorities are far from wanting to be good, those who realize the incredible Society, those who have forged convictions and who have developed a good capacity for resistance and a great strength of soul, these have never been allowed to inject the lucrative poison, the brand of slaves.

Well, these are the ones, and those who follow their example, who are likely to survive and help others to survive the disaster caused by self-destructive elites, ready for all crimes to maintain themselves. They lead the Western world into a new era of darkness as Chris Hedge says, symbolized, in my eyes and his family, by the support of the West to the Israeli genocide of the Palestinians, while the rest of the world finds sovereignty, stability and prosperity under the leadership of the BRICS.

