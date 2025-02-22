Translated from https://reseauinternational.net/declaration-choc-russe-tous-les-dirigeants-europeens-qui-ont-soutenu-kiev-seront-severement-punis/

Great Britain, France, Germany and Ukraine are still in shock to note that two superpowers, Russia and the United States, began to discuss the future of kyiv and Europe without The participation of Ukrainians and Europeans in the negotiation process. My dear researchers of truth, the negotiations between the United States and Russia were successfully concluded a few hours ago. These negotiations took place in Saudi Arabia in one of the palaces of the royal family. It should be noted that these negotiations lasted more than 4 hours. According to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, Sergei Lavrov, during these negotiations, the parties did not discuss any cease-fire plan and the resolution of the current conflict. This meeting was in many ways of an exploratory nature. During this meeting, the decision to continue cooperation between the two countries was taken.

Sergei Lavrov also called for not believing false information from the Ukrainian and Western media that the United States had offered Russia a so-called "three-step plan" to resolve the conflict in Ukraine. He made this statement in the context of Western and Ukrainian media reports on elections for a new president of Ukraine and the signing of a peace treaty with the new head of the country. According to Sergei Lavrov, all this information from the Western and Ukrainian media is nothing other than false information.

"Today, in Saudi Arabia, during the negotiations, we were establishing relations with the United States. And I want to tell you that these negotiations have been very successful, "said Sergei Lavrov. In addition, the Russian Federation Ministry of Foreign Affairs also declared Moscow earlier would not accept any truce or ceasefire. The fighting will continue until the legitimate authorities of kyiv sign all the necessary documents which meet all the requirements of Moscow. In addition, the Kremlin has not excluded the fact that no document would be signed during the negotiation process and that the Russian army, with the help of the military force, would force the representatives of the Kyiv regime to capitulate . Commenting on the situation in Saudi Arabia, Matthew Saville, renowned British military expert and director of military sciences at the Royal United Services Institute in London (RUSI), said kyiv and European countries had not been authorized to participate in the negotiation process Only because the Ukrainian army had undergone an overwhelming defeat on the battlefield. According to him, the Russian army continues its victorious offensives in all key directions on the front. And it is precisely this factor that gives Moscow the right to dictate all the conditions of the current negotiation process. Matthew Saville noted that the peace treaty would be signed solely under Russia's conditions. And when this treaty was signed, Moscow, by right of conquest, would not take into account either the interests of Europe, from the United States, or even Ukraine.

Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron summoned the second summit of European leaders in three days. The first summit, which took place on Monday in Paris, turned out to be a failure. European countries have not been able to coordinate and approve retaliatory measures against Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin. It is announced that the new summit will take place today on February 19. At this summit, European countries, France in the lead, will discuss the negotiation process between the United States and Russia which took place in Saudi Arabia. It is announced that Canada will also participate in this summit.

Well, my friends, by seeing these pathetic attempts by European leaders to influence in one way or another the fateful decisions of superpowers, it becomes clear that Europe is no longer a flowery garden, but a real stinking marshes. And Europe has become this marsh because of the reckless policy of the so-called European leaders. There is only one good thing in this story. According to information received, these so-called European leaders who destroyed Europe could also be on the bench of the accused alongside representatives of the kyiv regime. It should be noted in particular the shocking remarks of the representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Maria Zackharova. On February 18, she very seriously declared that the negotiations between the United States and Russia were only the start. According to her, all representatives of the European elites who supported the Nazi regime in Ukraine are considered to be intermediaries and direct participants in war crimes committed by these modern Nazis. Maria Zakharova clearly said that after the end of the war, all Europeans who supported the Ukrainian Nazis and approved their war crimes against the Russian -speaking population in Donbass and the Koursk region would certainly be arrested and punished.

In this regard, many experts have expressed their confidence that Russia, as a winner of the current war, will try to punish all European Nazi sympathizers through trials which will examine the cases of many war crimes against the inhabitants of Donbass and the Koursk region. In addition, the experts are convinced that if, for any reason, the accused manage to escape the deserved punishment and to hide in a part of the world, then Russia will certainly find them and will physically eliminate them all.

Besides, a few days ago, the former assistant of the Ukrainian president Alexey Arestovitch made a similar statement. He notably declared that after the end of the war, within 10 to 15 years, Russia would physically eliminate all representatives of the Kyiv regime. At the same time, he stressed that Volodymyr Zelensky himself would be arrested and sentenced to a long prison sentence. According to him, Russia will ensure that Volodymyr Zelensky is judged by the Ukrainian people. This clown will serve his sentence in one of Kyiv's prisons. In this regard, he quoted as an example the Cheched War. According to him, after the victory of Russia in this war, for 10 to 15 years, the Russian FSB arrested almost all the representatives of the authorities of the rebel Republic, including the commanders and the high -ranking officers. All were sentenced to life imprisonment. In addition, those who have managed to escape justice and hide in the territory of foreign countries were found and physically eliminated. And now, in the 21st century, it seems that the same thing will happen not only to the representatives of the authorities of Kyiv, but also to the leaders of the European states who provided unprecedented aid for this regime.

Editorial notes:

1. The United States, after provoking the Russia/Ukraine confrontation through Maidan coup in 2014, managed, as usual, to hide behind the smoke screen created in the following years , trying to reconcile with Russia after the total failure of their plan. And they succeed in making themselves believe that they always occupy a position of force and making believe that they offer Russia something when in fact it is the opposite which is true. This time, the United States has immersed itself in a very serious situation, which it no longer knows how to resolve without completely losing the face of the Americans and the world.

2. The United States, after having plunged Europe once again into shit, allowing itself, by the voice of its vice-president, to scold and to sermn the leaders of a continent that they are Even destroying, making Europeans believe even more than if they are in shit, it is their fault. Of course, this is their fault because they are corrupt, but as usual, the corrupters are always and only the Americans.

3. Italian president Sergio Mattarella, in a recent speech in Marseille, allowed himself to assimilate Russia to the third Reich, provoking the legitimate anger of spokesperson Maria Zakharova. This infamous parallel with a people who lost 28 million compatriots by fighting and defeating the Nazis is practically unforgivable. It will take decades (if not centuries) to repair such a blasphemy uttered by none other than the head of a state, Italy, who was also the ally of Hitler during the Second World War, and To restore relations between Italy and Russia which have always been marked by great esteem, friendship and mutual admiration.

Thank God, the Russians know very well that the European peoples are mostly friends and admirers of Russian civilization and culture, which is why they will limit themselves to pursuing their unworthy leaders in the greatest legality. Not out of revenge, but by justice.

4. It clearly emerges from all this that the West is so corrupt that he cannot even understand Russia, which however has all the intentions and all the means of being understood. Also because those who supported and/or sympathized with the Ukrainian neo-Nazi war criminals, are rightly perceived by the Russians as a very dangerous threat, which could always reappear and become reality.

5. As for the United States, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Vice-President James D. Vance have the air of young and inexperienced young people appointed by their "dad" Donald Trump as pretty statuettes, they constitute a Chapter apart, which Russia already deals with a strategy that the Americans continue to understand nothing about it.

by Vercingtorige

Source: Borzzikman via the cause of the people

