The “Schneemenschen” with names of persecuted doctors and slogans such as: “Heal rather than profit” - “Nuremberg Code” - “Already more than a thousand doctors (persecuted)”...

In Germany, during the Covid "crisis," the RKI (Robert Koch Institute), a long-standing institution and a benchmark in research and public health, served as the scientific backstop for the health measures enacted by the German federal government for political reasons. On Monday, September 28, 2020, six months after the start of the first lockdown that began on March 16, 2020, citizens gathered in Berlin in front of the RKI to protest against the health dictatorship. Since then, citizens continue to gather in front of the RKI every Monday.

This Monday, September 29, 2025, after 260 Mondays, marks exactly the fifth anniversary. And, on this 261st Monday, a group of "Schneemenschen"—snowmen, the equivalent of the French "White Masks"—are participating in the mobilization, with a specific demand. Through their solemn and silent presence, dressed in white, they are demanding the release of the doctors, whose increasing number are being convicted and imprisoned.

Doctors convicted and imprisoned!?

Yes, in Germany, doctors who have gone against the official health narrative, through their speeches or the care they have provided to patients, or simply by helping people in distress, these dissident doctors are increasingly being prosecuted and punished with increasing and disproportionate severity, including prison sentences, such as Drs. Bianca Witzschel, Volkhard Pschierer, Heinrich Habig... and this despite the truths coming out on both sides of the Atlantic and validating their positions.

The arbitrariness of these sentences had already been demonstrated in Germany itself: in 2024, the leak of the RKI's internal protocols ("RKI-files") publicly revealed that the RKI endorsed measures dictated solely by politics and not by science. Indeed, from the very beginning of the "pandemic," the RKI had a correct assessment of the low level of danger and thus knew the futility, ineffectiveness, and disproportionality of the health measures.

These were political measures, therefore, deliberately disguised as pseudoscience, and which proved destructive to the health of the population, as well as to social and economic life.

Particularly damning, the RKI knew that:

- the Covid danger was zero for children, who were nevertheless masked or vaccinated, damaging the mental and physical health of too many of them

- the effectiveness of wearing masks was unproven and its possible harm to a majority of the population

- the lockdowns were disproportionate, even harmful.

All of this was contained in internal RKI documents but was, between 2020 and 2024, deliberately hidden from the public. Thus, trust in a historic institution was not only lost, it was betrayed.

To the point that, as reported by Monday demonstrators, some RKI employees themselves are now expressing their support for the weekly demonstration.

Through civic perseverance, little by little, Monday after Monday, will the truth emerge in the very place where it was most scandalously violated in Germany? Will the Belgians, the French, the Swiss, and the Québécois ever think of their own Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, etc., in the face of institutions that betray their trust?

Let us also remember the "madwomen of the Plaza de Mayo," the mothers, grandmothers, sisters, and wives of those who disappeared during the Argentine dictatorship of the 1970s, who gathered every Thursday in front of the presidential palace. Initially mocked ("madwomen"), over the years they became one of the most powerful levers that brought down the dictatorship.

May each day of each week be a growing force!

Kerstin Heusinger & Michel Caulea

