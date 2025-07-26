Translated from https://reseauinternational.net/de-la-pathocratie/

The following is extracted from the article by Chantal Maille, psychoanalyst:

Pathocracy, what is it?

Who did not say at some point that we had rulers that we did not deserve? The negligence of our politicians has produced a good dose of disenchantment in society, not to mention the economic interests that support them. Thus, we could live in a system that some call pathocracy.

Pathocracy is nothing more than a political system in which people with personality disorders take power. We speak of disorders like narcissism. It starts to tell you something, right? Perhaps you already have the intuition that some presidents could correspond to this profile.

What is pathocracy?

As we said, pathocracy is this phenomenon through which people with certain personality disorders access power. We can all think of a leader or another. Politicians that many say, even in their own party, that they are people who have high esteem of themselves and at the same time lack the empathy necessary to really care about the people they govern.

This term was invented by the Polish psychologist Andrew Lobaczewski, who experienced the German and Soviet invasions of the Second World War. This is this fact that has led him to realize that many leaders come to power with an easily diagnosed personality disorder.

Lobaczewski has devoted a large part of his life to the study of ponerology, which tries to understand why bad people access power when the most honest never do it. In fact, this work caused problems to the Polish psychologist, since it ended up being arrested and tortured by the Polish authorities.

His studies will only be born when he emigrated to the United States in the 1980s, in his main work entitled Political Ponerology.

The pathology of power

A small percentage of the population suffers from personality disorders such as narcissism, antisocial personality disorder or psychopathy. These types of people therefore have an insatiable thirst for power because they stand in high esteem and tend to despise others. This is why it is not so strange that they are profiles that easily access power positions.

The main difference between narcissists and psychopaths is that they do not have this constant need for worship. However, they have the coldness and the lack of empathy necessary to follow the currency that the end justifies the means.

It is not strange either that these types of people attract the average public. After all, these are profiles with important skills: it is therefore easy for voters to identify with them. Especially since they are manipulators, impulsive but also charming, charismatic and persuasive.

The advent of democracy has universalized the exercise of politics, since every citizen has the right to set up as a sovereign. But that does not detract from the fact that the door was opened to this pathological minority without any scruples.

As Mark Hughes said in his work Disorded Minds, the main objective of democracy is to protect the civil majority from these profiles with personality disorders. The American Constitution has been built around principles and institutions that should limit the ascent of these pathological individuals.

Collective pathocracy

But that is not the main problem of pathocracy. Indeed, this system has a series of mechanisms that help it perpetuate itself. We are talking about this collective pathocracy in which different individuals tighten the ranks around a leading leader or a specific phenomenon. A solid structure based on trenches that prevents the appearance of new forces of change.

This does not mean that all the people surrounding the pathological leader suffer from personality disorders. Perhaps they are simply eager to be able to be able to question the methods of their superiors and their peers.

Like citizens, many other politicians and technicians are deeply attracted to these leaders because they are also charismatic. It is an attraction that resembles that generated by spiritual gurus. Their methods and speeches are doubtful, but they manage to arouse sympathy and even the appreciation of others.

Thus, according to some experts, the charm that can characterize them would be due to a return drive to the state of our childhood. At that time, our parents were superior beings capable of solving all our problems and whose speech was always synonymous with truth. And, at the same time, the paranoia of pathological leaders leads them to demonize and disavow any voice which is contrary to them and which could threaten the power structure that they have articulated thanks to pathocracy…

