Dear subscriber friend,

I wanted to say thank you for your interest and support.

Life has its ups and downs, and for the current period I am seriously lacking time to share more substantial articles.

But I want to stay in touch!

This is why I am testing this new format. Tell me what you think!

Very friendly,

CocotteMinute

How to get started

Get the Substack app by clicking this link or the button below. New chat threads won’t be sent sent via email, so turn on push notifications so you don’t miss conversation as it happens. You can also access chat on the web.

Get app

Open the app and tap the Chat icon. It looks like two bubbles in the bottom bar, and you’ll see a row for my chat inside.