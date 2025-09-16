Translated from The Epoch Times - By Rachel Roberts

Calves: The Second Heart That Protects Health

Calf muscles are the unsung heroes of the cardiovascular system

When we think of the cardiovascular system, the heart is the first thing we think of as the great engine, pumping blood through 96,560 km of blood vessels. Yet, in the background, our calf muscles constantly contract to push blood flow upward, against gravity. This is why some experts refer to the calf pump as our true "second heart."

When the calves work for the heart

If the calf muscles are not engaged, the heart and vascular system can suffer. A reduced efficiency of this muscular pump is a risk factor for clot formation in the veins, with possible serious complications, such as deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolism, according to a study published in 2021 by the American Society of Hematology.

Dr. Sonja Stiller describes the "second heart" metaphor as a revelation for many of her patients in her attempt to encourage them to "just move."

Fighting Gravity

The heart easily pumps blood to the legs, but it has more difficulty pumping it back up. The veins in the legs must return blood, laden with metabolic waste, to vital organs to be filtered by the liver and kidneys, Dr. Stiller points out.

"It has to go up against gravity, and nothing goes up without help. The first thing we need is a pump—and that's exactly what the calf muscle does: it propels the blood upward," she explains.

The two main muscles involved are the soleus and the gastrocnemius. The soleus is particularly effective at maintaining blood flow over time. This is why activating the calves is an important strategy for supporting cardiovascular health. "The calf muscle helps maintain blood flow. When blood flow decreases due to gravity, blood stagnates, and stagnation is, in itself, a risk factor for clot formation," says Dr. Stiller. To prevent circulatory problems, any type of exercise is helpful—including walking short distances regularly throughout the day.

"We're built to walk. That's how we're supposed to move," insists Dr. Stiller.

However, once problems arise, it's important to adapt to each individual's situation: the often-recommended goal of 10,000 steps per day isn't accessible to everyone, but even half that number can bring real benefits to vulnerable people, she says.

Who is most at risk?

Older people are particularly at risk—partly because they move less, but also because working against gravity eventually takes its toll over time. Pregnant women and anyone who has difficulty moving, such as those recovering from surgery, are also at risk. A sedentary lifestyle, with long periods of sitting, will inevitably weaken the calf pump over time, and obesity is also a risk factor for venous health due to the increased inflammation it causes in the legs.

While some experts suggest a strong hereditary predisposition to clots, Dr. Stiller suggests a "social inheritance," since children often adopt their parents' lifestyles. "No gene, or group of genes, has ever been identified that increases the risk of clots," she says.

Signs and Symptoms

Among the most common signs of a venous problem are a feeling of heaviness and fatigue in the legs at the end of the day. While many attribute this to daily activity, it can actually be due to a buildup of lactic acid when blood isn't properly drained from the lower extremities.

Medical compression stockings can greatly help people with varicose veins; but, as a preventative measure, one of the most effective exercises remains tiptoe raises, recommends Dr. Stiller.

"If I stand in a line and do tiptoe raises, people ask me if I'm about to run because they think it's just a stretch. I smile and say, 'No, I'm taking care of my heart.' And if everyone did that, it would make a huge difference in venous health," she says. While we're often reminded to protect our hearts, the importance of taking care of our calves remains under-addressed in public health messages. Leg strength is linked to better cognitive health, balance, and other benefits.

A Common Problem with Age

Venous return disorders become common with age: according to some studies, 30% to 55% of people over 50 are affected—including U.S. President Donald Trump, who was recently diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency. In this condition, the veins in the legs are no longer able to properly return blood to the heart, leading to congestion in the lower limbs, swelling, pain, cramps, skin discoloration, varicose veins, and, in the most severe cases, leg ulcers.

Little and Frequent Rather Than Lots and Occasional

Erik Peper, a biofeedback and holistic health researcher and author of the 2021 article "Reactivate Your Second Heart," emphasizes the importance of frequent movement to keep your calves—and your entire body—healthy.

"If you do a lot of micro-practices throughout the day, even very short bursts, it's generally more beneficial for your health than going to the gym for an hour at the end of the day," Erik Peper told The Epoch Times.

"We all think we should exercise, but it's much better to get up every half hour to do some movement. When we were hunter-gatherers, we didn't sit all day." His work speaks to the phenomenon sometimes called "sitting disease"—an informal term for the detrimental effects of prolonged sitting.

Erik Peper cites a 2019 meta-analysis of over 440,000 cases, which showed that, for cardiovascular and diabetes risk, it's not so much the amount of exercise one does that matters, but the amount of time spent sitting still.

The Covid-19 pandemic has exacerbated this trend, with teleworking, online shopping, and delivery services encouraging immobility.

Simple Exercises and Adaptations

Like Dr. Stiller, Erik Peper recommends standing on tiptoe or jumping jacks to stimulate circulation. For those who prefer to remain seated for privacy, he suggests ankle circles, foot flexions, and upward arm stretches that engage the calves.

For office workers, he recommends walking meetings, the use of adjustable desks that allow them to work while standing, and the installation of free programs that remind them to stand up every 30 minutes. According to him, ergonomics alone is not enough: overly comfortable chairs encourage people to sit longer.

"In the way we work today, especially if we're in front of a screen all day, there's no process that forces us to stand up, and we don't realize how exhausted we are until it's too late. We almost have to choreograph the movement: make it a ritual," he concludes.

