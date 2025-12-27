"Hercules [Heracles] Killing the Stymphalian Birds," 1500, by Albrecht Dürer. (Public domain)

By James Sale for The Epoch Times

In my articles on Heracles, the greatest of the Greek heroes, we have already discussed three of his prodigious Twelve Labors: Heracles and the Hydra, the conquest of the Nemean Lion, and the cleaning of the Augean stables. We now turn to a lesser-known feat: his victory over the Stymphalian Birds.

It is essential to remember the promise made to him: if he completes the Twelve Labors, he will be assured of immortality. Since death is the universal lot of humankind, this quest reflects the deepest yearning of the human soul. In Christian terms, it is akin to the promise of the Resurrection.

It is equally important to understand that these stories are not simply tales for children; they represent something much deeper in human psychology and spirituality. As Paula Fox noted in The Servant's Tale: “What is the difference between a story and a lie?” I asked. “A lie hides the truth, a story tries to find it,” Nana said impatiently.

Thus, these stories do indeed attempt to find the truth.

The Stymphalian Birds

The sixth labor of Heracles did not take place in the depths of a swamp or in the filth of neglected stables, but in the sky. In the marshes near Lake Stymphalus (in Arcadia) lived a flock of monstrous birds, sacred to Ares: deadly, sharp-beaked creatures with metallic feathers whose wings resonated like bronze, and whose excrement was fetid and toxic.

These were not ordinary beasts, but living incarnations of discord, distortion, and dangerous noise, filling the air with chaos. No one could work the land beneath them anymore, so polluted and perilous was it to inhabit. Even Heracles, the strongest of men, couldn't simply vanquish them: they were too numerous, too fast, and too disruptive.

The challenge was as much symbolic as physical. After confronting the Hydra (the darkness below), the Lion (the terror opposite), and the Augean stables (the surrounding corruption), Heracles now had to purify the air above him, for that was where they lived.

Some interpretations establish a correspondence between the Twelve Labors and the twelve signs of the zodiac. The one associated with the Stymphalian Birds is the sign of Gemini, the Twins. An "air" sign, Gemini relates to the realm of thought, perception, and communication. In the mythical framework, this labor addresses the pollution of the mind.

Symbolically, these birds with metallic feathers and sharp beaks evoke words transformed into weapons: harsh words, corrosive gossip, slander and rumors, destructive forms of communication. Their poisonous droppings recall the consequences of such speech: polluted relationships, shattered reputations, confusion, and fear. Their ability to gather, screech, and overwhelm suggests the dangers of mass hysteria or groupthink. Thus, the Stymphalian Birds constitute a perfect myth for an age besieged by constant noise.

They represent the cluttered digital sky where facts, inventions, opinions, and agitations collide without any hierarchy of meaning—a vast flock of strident metallic wings. They symbolize a world where the very air seems saturated with distractions, misinformation, and outrage.

Truth as a Weapon Against Chaos

How does Heracles confront this deluge of noise and toxicity? He receives help from the goddess Athena, a presence that underscores the union of strength and wisdom. She offers him a unique instrument: a bronze rattle forged by Hephaestus, god of metallurgy and craftsmen. With it, Heracles shakes the reeds of the marsh so furiously and unexpectedly that the entire swarm takes flight in panic. Only then, when their compact formation breaks apart and their overwhelming numbers disperse, can he strike them with his arrows. The work is thus accomplished not by violence alone, but by disruption: a divine sound disperses the forces of toxic unity.

Two lesser-known aspects should be highlighted. First, the Stymphalian Birds were sacred to Ares, the god of war (or Mars to the Romans). In times of war, the clash of metal, shrill cries, indignation, and disinformation are necessary to initiate hostilities. But the bronze rattle—the antidote—is forged by Hephaestus (Vulcan). What is the connection between Hephaestus and Ares? Hephaestus is Ares's cuckold! When Heracles brandishes an instrument forged by Hephaestus to drive away birds sacred to Ares, the story carries a subtle, almost mischievous nuance: the deceived craftsman dispels the chaos caused by his wife's lover.

Then, somewhat ironically, the solution adopted is homeopathic: the ailment cures the ailment. The birds are creatures of metallic noise and poisonous sound; Heracles therefore confronts them not with silence, but with a more powerful and meaningful noise: the bronze rattle forged by Hephaestus. In this, the work is profoundly marked by the spirit of Gemini. Two sides of the same coin, two twin forces meet, and the higher prevails over the lower.

Heracles, the divine son, vanquishes the children of Ares. He does not reject their nature: he elevates it, transforming the chaotic din into a clarifying vibration. The myth suggests that certain forms of disorder can only be overcome by a transmuted version of themselves: noise become music, confusion become signal, multiplicity become meaning. This is the Gemini paradox in all its subtlety: the principle of twins by which the immortal son transcends the mortal impulse by using his own language to master it.

A model for today

Heracles’ solution offers us a model of conduct. He doesn’t seek to plunge into the swamp to confront the birds on their own chaotic terrain. He doesn’t try to silence them one by one. Instead, he produces a single, resounding act—a clear sound that cuts through the din—and puts them to flight. The rattle is that of Athena, goddess of wisdom. This implies that the response to the deafening tumult is not more noise, but a higher, purer vibration: the disruptive clarity of truth or reason.

The scattered birds suddenly become vulnerable. Once freed from their collective cacophony, they can be confronted individually, distinguished from the confused mass. The arrows of Heracles, traditional symbols of precision and discernment, suggest that clear thinking is only possible after the chaos of the sky has been dispelled. One cannot reason in the midst of a storm of strident wings; the serenity of the air must first be restored.

From this perspective, the birds embody the distortions that obscure the intellect. Heracles' labor represents the purification of thought and the reconquest of clarity. It can be understood as the cleansing of the "sky of the mind." Just as the Augean stables required the diversion of rivers to wash away the stagnation, this labor demands the introduction of a new kind of sound—a higher resonance—to dispel the collective confusion. A myth of remarkable power for our time, where the challenge is no longer simply to know the truth, but to be able to hear it amidst the cacophony.

In contemporary terms, Heracles offers a strategy for confronting information overload: do not fight the noise on its own turf; introduce clarity, not counter-noise, and disperse the distortion before aiming for the truth.

One final point about this task: Heracles did not kill all the birds; some escaped. They flew east, toward the Black Sea region, specifically to a land called the Island of Ares. There, they continued their destructive habits, posing a deadly obstacle to Jason and the Argonauts. They could not advance, for the birds filled the sky with a screeching, metallic swarm—the same psychological cacophony, the same toxic communication as before.

Jason and his men realized that conventional weapons were useless, just as Heracles had discovered. So they used shields and noise: clashing their weapons together to mimic the divine rattle originally forged for Heracles. The birds panicked and scattered, allowing the Argonauts to land safely.

Thus, the island of Ares becomes the spiritual land of toxic noise, a place where discord draws its strength. The birds do not reform after being scattered by Heracles; they find a new stage for their chaos. The myth here conveys something profound: conflict and distortion, if left unresolved, simply shift. The air may clear in one place, but will darken elsewhere if vigilance falters.

Jason metaphorically recalls Heracles' approach and imitates it. So today, if we wish to triumph over the Stymphalian Birds that surround us, we too must adopt what could be called a sonic strategy: sound, clarity, disruption. In other words: not to remain silent, to articulate a clear message, and to contradict the false narratives circulating. Heracles, without a doubt, is a hero for our time.

