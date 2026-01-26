By Valentin Solier for The Epoch Times

A “28th State” without territory could soon emerge in the European Union: not a new country, but a parallel legal framework that companies could choose instead of the law of one of the 27 member states.

The idea seems technical, almost abstract. Yet this proposed "28th regime" could profoundly alter how large European companies pay their taxes, employ their staff, and manage their bankruptcies. Its proponents promise a major boost to innovation and competitiveness. Its opponents call it a "weapon of mass destruction against social rights," reports the media outlet Élucid .

What is this "28th State"?

The "28th State" would not add another country to the Union, but a "28th regime": a set of supranational rules that companies could voluntarily adopt, alongside existing national legislation, explains 20 Minutes .

This concept appeared in two reports submitted to the European Commission by former Italian Prime Ministers Enrico Letta and Mario Draghi in 2024. Ursula von der Leyen then confirmed it by stating: "For innovative companies, we are preparing the 28th regime", during her State of the Union address.

The aim is to unify several major areas of business law. This system would cover company law, bankruptcy law, certain aspects of labor law, and potentially elements of taxation. A company could thus acquire a single status valid throughout the internal market.

In theory, each company would remain free to retain its country's national law or to choose this 28th framework. However, if the latter proves significantly more flexible than national laws, it risks becoming the preferred solution for large groups and multinationals.

The promises put forward

Proponents of the 28th regime emphasize simplification first and foremost. In a 27-member Union, a company operating in multiple countries must contend with just as many different legal systems. For startups and high-growth companies, this translates into high consulting fees and repetitive procedures.

A common framework would, for example, allow companies to be created in 24 or 48 hours, entirely online, via a European digital portal. In some countries, it would no longer be necessary to go through a notary to register a business.

The project also aims to facilitate financing. Organizations from the start-up and venture capital world, such as EU-Inc, are campaigning for harmonized rules on stock options so that employees benefit from comparable schemes, regardless of the country in the Union.

More broadly, its proponents present this regime as a key step towards a true "Capital Markets Union." The idea is to reduce the legal "friction" which, according to them, holds European companies back compared to their American competitors.

Some compare this future framework to the role of the State of Delaware in the United States, where many large companies are registered due to its stable and favorable corporate law, reports Le Grand Continent . The 28th regime would thus become a kind of "European Delaware," but without its own territory.

A risk of social and regulatory dumping

The European Trade Union Institute (ETUI) considers this project "useless and potentially dangerous" and fears it could allow companies to circumvent national social protections.

Economists opposed to the project describe it as a "virtual tax, legal, and social haven," designed to offer large corporations the most accommodating framework possible in Europe. Their reasoning is simple: if an optional regime is more favorable than national laws, companies will have an incentive to choose it. Gradually, national laws risk becoming mere shells, bypassed in favor of this new status.

This dynamic would not only concern taxation. It could affect labor law, employee information and consultation obligations, or even certain collective protections enshrined in national legislation and collective agreements.

Several legal experts also highlight the weaknesses of the system. A "28th state" without territory would create a partial framework, coexisting with 27 separate civil and commercial systems. National courts would have to apply new law, without well-established case law or specialized judges, which would increase the risk of conflicting interpretations.

The question of the authorities' competence would remain unclear: a company physically established in a country but subject to a supranational status would pose difficulties in terms of investment control, security or the fight against fraud and money laundering.

Who's pushing, who's worrying?

The public consultation organized by the Commission mainly mobilized employers' organizations and economic actors. German and Austrian industrial federations, faced with what they considered cumbersome national procedures, expressed strong support.

Large lobbies such as BusinessEurope, the European Round Table of Industrialists (ERT) and tech groups have argued for a broad regime, open not only to start-ups but to all European companies.

Trade unions, for their part, remain largely absent from the debate. A few confederations in Northern Europe have warned against a possible circumvention of workers' rights. The European Trade Union Confederation has cautioned that it will oppose any mechanism allowing for derogations from national social legislation or collective bargaining agreements.

Conversely, the major trade union federations in countries like France appear to be largely withdrawing, as do most left-wing parties, while the project's proponents are increasingly emphasizing the "modernization" and "competitiveness" of the European economy.

Simplify without breaking the protections?

Some points in the discussion show that it is possible to simplify business life without jeopardizing social rights: generalizing online company creation, shortening excessively long delays in some countries, clarifying certain procedures.

But opponents of the 28th regime believe that the current logic goes further. In their view, it aims to provide "big capital" with tailor-made business law, superior to the social compromises built up over time in each member state, according to Elucid.

They point out that no country in the world has granted its companies such a legal privilege, not even the United States. The idea of ​​a "virtual state" allowing for widespread exemption from local constraints seems to them to call into question European social democracy itself.

The Commission plans to present its draft text in the first quarter of 2026. For its supporters, this will be another step towards a more efficient single market. For its detractors, it will be the moment to decide whether Europe truly wants to create a "28th state" without territory, at the risk of opening the door to unprecedented social dumping.

