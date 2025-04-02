By Pierre-Alain Depauw for Réseau International

A four-year-old child was temporarily sent back from a nursery to the United Kingdom after being accused of "transphobia" or "homophobia". This affair says a lot about the madness of modern Western society!

More and more children sent back from their school for "homophobia"

It was the British newspaper Telegraph who obtained knowledge of a report by the Ministry of Education reporting that a four -year -old child was temporarily dismissed from a British public school during the 2022/2023 school quarter for "abuse of sexual orientation".

The British newspaper Independent adds that "the data show that 94 students from public primary schools have been temporarily returned or definitively excluded for homophobia or transphobia in 2022/23", specifying that "ten of the pupils returned were in the first year and three in the second year, where the maximum age is seven years".

According to data from the British Ministry of Education, 82 students were suspended for the same reason during the fall 2023 quarter. According to the newspaper independent: "The data, which has only been collected since the 2020/21 school year, also showed that the number of students returned temporarily or definitively for homophobic or transphobic behavior went from 164 in 2021 to 178 2022/23 ”.

Totalitarian madness

"This is totalitarian madness," said writer J.K. Rowling on X. "If you think young children should be punished because they are able to recognize sex, you are a dangerous fanatic that should not be close to children or exercise any authority over them". Elon Musk replied: "What a madness!"

The Rupert Lowe parliamentarian abounds in the same direction: "Any teacher responsible for the dismissal of a young child for" transphobia "should be dismissed. We must keep this poison Woke outside schools and far from influencing young children. It’s deeply sinister. ”

This last case - and hundreds of other detailed in the data obtained by the newspaper Telegraph - highlights the fact that despite substantial victories against gender ideology, transgender activists have infiltrated most Western institutions.

