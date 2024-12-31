A - Appreciate what you have, so many others don’t

B - BE strong, be true, be a man, be a woman... Be human

C - Courage (to all of us…)

D - Decide. Do. Dare.

E - Engage new meaningful telationships and activities. Exit the chrnically harmful ones.

F - Fight For Freedom !

G - Gratefulness for all the good and beautiful around you

H - Hope. Hope. Hope … (because what you look at is what you go towards) - and make it Happen !

I - Indignation, to fight indifference.

J - Justice : an everyday and never ending quest…

K - Kneel : to pray, to take a kid in your arms… yes. Otherwise : never.

L - Liberty. Light. Life.

M - More : more patience, more kindness, more wisdom…

N - Nature. Infinitely wiser than humans and their foolish hubris. And not to mention any artificial ”intelligence”.

O - Our : a word that unites.

P - Pray, no matter who or what, but pray for us all to be inspired by and driven towards something greater than ourselves…

Q - Question… everything

R - Resonate ”Rhizomatically” to spread good vibes

S - Silence : make silence inside yourself to hear the world, but don’t let the world silence you.

T - Touch : keep in touch, with others, with nature, with all the good and the beautiful of our world.

U - Unite. With people, ideas, actions that make the world a better place

V - Voices. Let yours be heard. Millions of voices can break the chains.

W - World : this one is ours ! Up to us to protect it against greed and pernicious will of power…

X - the sign for roads crossing : choose the narrow one. Large lanes lead to the slaughter’s house.

Y - Year : may this one bless us all.

With all my love to each of you

Special thanks, for their work, commitment, generosity and interesting, positive or kind interactions :

; James Roguski;

