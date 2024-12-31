A - Appreciate what you have, so many others don’t
B - BE strong, be true, be a man, be a woman... Be human
C - Courage (to all of us…)
D - Decide. Do. Dare.
E - Engage new meaningful telationships and activities. Exit the chrnically harmful ones.
F - Fight For Freedom !
G - Gratefulness for all the good and beautiful around you
H - Hope. Hope. Hope … (because what you look at is what you go towards) - and make it Happen !
I - Indignation, to fight indifference.
J - Justice : an everyday and never ending quest…
K - Kneel : to pray, to take a kid in your arms… yes. Otherwise : never.
L - Liberty. Light. Life.
M - More : more patience, more kindness, more wisdom…
N - Nature. Infinitely wiser than humans and their foolish hubris. And not to mention any artificial ”intelligence”.
O - Our : a word that unites.
P - Pray, no matter who or what, but pray for us all to be inspired by and driven towards something greater than ourselves…
Q - Question… everything
R - Resonate ”Rhizomatically” to spread good vibes
S - Silence : make silence inside yourself to hear the world, but don’t let the world silence you.
T - Touch : keep in touch, with others, with nature, with all the good and the beautiful of our world.
U - Unite. With people, ideas, actions that make the world a better place
V - Voices. Let yours be heard. Millions of voices can break the chains.
W - World : this one is ours ! Up to us to protect it against greed and pernicious will of power…
X - the sign for roads crossing : choose the narrow one. Large lanes lead to the slaughter’s house.
Y - Year : may this one bless us all.
With all my love to each of you
Special thanks, for their work, commitment, generosity and interesting, positive or kind interactions :
; ; ; James Roguski; ; Rightful Freedom; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ;
... and so many others…
Thanks, Joelle. Taking the narrower road has been the story of my life. 🤣
👍👍👍💯💯💯🤞🤞🤞🌹🌹🌹🕛🕛🕛🧨🧨🧨🎶🎶🎶