1929 and 2008. Two dates etched in economic history as symbols of major crises.

Many argue that these events are proof of market instability, all the more reason to regulate it more closely.

But let me tell you, this is not the case.

Some telling figures

In 1929, the United States saw its GDP fall by nearly 30% in four years. This measure is admittedly irrelevant, but it nonetheless accurately reflects the massive collapse of private production and investment at the time. More than 13 million people were unemployed, industry ground to a halt... an economic hell.

In 2008, global financial capitalization contracted by more than $50 trillion in a few months. Confidence collapsed. Investors sold en masse. Bank failures followed one after the other, unemployment exploded, and activity contracted sharply.

Two global economic earthquakes 80 years apart. The culprit was quickly identified: the market. But this was a lie. Crises are not market failures, but the consequences of government intervention. This thread will take you step by step through the recipe for economic crises and the underlying causes of these two crises, famous for their magnitude.

Ingredient 1: Easy credit

It all begins with the idea that the economy should be "stimulated" when "growth slows." Except that this assumption alone contains two major errors. First, the economy is not a collective and homogeneous engine that should be forcibly reactivated. Second, growth is subjective and only makes sense if it concerns each of us.

This is why the only economic improvement is measured at the level of each actor, according to their objectives and their appreciation of what carries value. Imposing macroeconomic growth (measured by aggregates like GDP) leads to ignoring the individual and resorting to interventions that disrupt the entire production process.

In concrete terms, central banks lower interest rates below what they would be in a free market. As a reminder, an interest rate is the price of time. It expresses the relationship between the value individuals place on immediate consumption and the value they place on deferred consumption.

By manipulating interest rates downward, monetary authorities change the structure of both costs and opportunities. The signal is therefore distorted. Everyone thinks that money is flowing freely, that it would be possible to both invest and consume en masse. But in an unmanipulated economy, this phenomenon is impossible:

- either people save more and more can be invested

- or they consume more and there are fewer savings available to finance investments

When credit is made easier, everyone behaves as if savings exist in abundance, allowing for both investment and increased consumption. However, monetary creation generates no resources or value. It merely redistributes purchasing power in fiat money, dilutes savings through inflation, and misleads market signals. The result is inevitable: overconsumption, misdirected investments (we'll get to that), and desynchronization of the entire productive structure.

This means that:

- Credit spreads on a large scale even though savings in the productive economy (deferred consumption) have not increased proportionally.

- Real savings become less attractive. Why delay consumption if the return on capital is artificially low?

- Debt is encouraged. Economic agents are encouraged to borrow at low cost, especially for projects they would not have considered in a context of natural market rates.

Ingredient 2: Poor allocations

On the entrepreneurial side, many economic agents are embarking on projects they would never have undertaken under unmanipulated market conditions. This excitement is not synonymous with prosperity, but rather a widespread illusion.

Companies are then investing in sectors with long-term maturity, convinced that the resources needed to support them exist and can be mobilized. But in reality, the savings that should support these projects do not exist... everything is false!

On the consumer side, these same low interest rates encourage debt and immediate consumption. They therefore do not reduce current consumption and deprive the market of the savings that would be essential for the investments made.

Everything relies on fiat money and artificial market conditions. Investment errors therefore accumulate, increasing the tension between consumption and investment. But sooner or later, economic constraints reappear and a turnaround becomes inevitable.

Ingredient 3: The Turnaround

After this phase of monetary euphoria and misallocations comes the phase of readjustment. Economic laws cannot be suspended by monetary manipulation. This reversal is triggered by several concurrent phenomena:

1. Rising interest rates: inflation becomes too high to ignore. Central banks have no choice but to raise their rates and reduce money creation, which puts an end to easy credit.

2. Credit saturation: many borrowers (households and businesses) are then heavily indebted. Their ability to obtain credit diminishes as banks become more cautious.

3. Awareness: entrepreneurs understand that some projects undertaken during the boom will never produce the expected returns. This anticipation leads to asset sales, construction shutdowns, layoffs, etc.

Little by little, unviable projects are revealed. Corporate balance sheets deteriorate. Banks overexposed to credit are beginning to falter. Bankruptcies are multiplying. We are entering the correction process. The market is beginning to liquidate the errors accumulated during the illusion phase produced by the injection of credit.

This correction allows the reallocation of resources towards uses consistent with the preferences and constraints of existing capital. But, of course, governments and central banks are preventing this with new interventions. This is when bailouts, asset purchases, and even more aggressive monetary expansion appear.

Case study No. 1: 1929

After the First World War, the US Federal Reserve (Fed) adopted an easy credit policy with a view to stimulating the economy. Discount rates (i.e., the rate at which commercial banks could refinance themselves with the Fed) were kept artificially low. Between 1921 and 1929, the money supply increased by more than 60%.

Banks increased their lending, while the stock market became the site of increasingly risky credit transactions. A huge portion of stock purchases were made on credit via "margin loans." In other words, investors put up only a small stake (often 10%) and borrowed the rest, with the shares serving as collateral.

But starting in 1928, the Fed raised the discount rate sharply, from 3.5% to 6%. Credit therefore became more expensive, which curbed bank lending, including that used to finance these credit-based stock purchases. Less credit, of course, meant fewer buyers to support rising prices.

When the market began to decline in the fall of 1929, the margin call mechanism kicked in: investors unable to remit funds saw their securities forcibly liquidated. Within a few trading sessions (Black Thursday, Black Monday, Black Tuesday), this spiral turned into a historic crash.

Unfortunately, the depression was then aggravated by government intervention:

- Smoot-Hawley Tariff Act (1930): massive increase in tariffs, collapsing international trade.

- Tax increases: under Hoover, the marginal rate rose from 25% to 63%.

- Price and wage controls: pressure from Hoover, followed by regulations in the National Industrial Recovery Act under Roosevelt.

- Centralization and monopolies: control of gold, interventions in agriculture, creation of infrastructure and public enterprises like the Tennessee Valley Authority, etc.

As Murray Rothbard showed in America's Great Depression, the crisis could have been brief if the authorities had let the market work out the accumulated errors. Instead, they sought to "save" the economy (always the same narrative) through further intervention, which prolonged the depression until the arrival of the tragic Second World War...

Case study No. 2: 2008

After the bursting of the dot-com bubble in 2000 and the shock of September 11, 2001, Greenspan's Fed lowered its key interest rate to 1% in 2003 and kept it artificially low for several years. The goal? To avoid a recession, of course! The same catastrophic narratives aimed at creating fear and this constructivist vision of the economy continue...

In a context of a weakened dollar and policies expanding housing credit, banks are lending massively to insolvent households. The implicit guarantees of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, combined with the belief that "real estate prices can't go down," encourage millions of households to borrow to buy homes they wouldn't have been able to acquire under natural market conditions.

Financial institutions therefore stack these risky loans in complex securities called Collateralized Debt Obligations (CDOs). They grouped together different types of debt (consumer loans, student loans, corporate debt, etc.), but in the 2000s they were primarily backed by real estate loans, many of which were high-risk (subprime).

These portfolios were divided into tranches based on risk and then sold to investors. The so-called "safe" tranches were often rated AAA, even when they contained a high proportion of very fragile loans. The political and banking system of the time built an entire mechanism to conceal risks and transfer them to the entire economy.

Variable-rate borrowers saw their monthly payments explode, defaults mounted, and real estate prices began to plummet. The bubble burst, triggering a cascade of losses. In September 2008, the collapse of Lehman Brothers froze the interbank market and triggered a global panic.

The images are historic. Remember the employees leaving Lehman's headquarters in New York (on 7th Avenue, Times Square) with boxes full of personal belongings, the interviews with shocked former employees multiplying in the street, etc. The authorities' response was swift:

- Massive bailouts (bailouts, nationalizations)

- Credit-based stimulus packages

- Unprecedented monetary expansion (quantitative easing, zero and then negative interest rates after 2014 in Europe and Japan)

As in 1929, this crisis was the result of an artificial boom caused by expansionary monetary policy and not of market-destructive laissez-faire. When money is manipulated by governments and central banks, crises are not accidents... they are systemic necessities. The crisis was caused by political design, not because the market itself had flaws that needed correcting.

Lost to everyone?

No, of course not! Credit manipulation is an enrichment strategy for the ruling political and banking elites. An artificial crisis is always a hidden redistribution. In each cycle:

1. The boom first enriches those closest to the source of credit: major banks, hedge funds, over-indebted governments, multinationals on monetary life support, etc. This is the Cantillon effect.

2. The crisis then hits those furthest away: savers, small entrepreneurs, employees, the middle classes... in short, almost the entire productive economic fabric.

3. Added to this is political management, which further exacerbates the imbalances. Large companies are saved in the name of stability, and central banks buy up public debt. Convenient!

What can we conclude then? Well, that a systemic/global economic crisis... doesn't exist in a market. There are only transfers of money from the bottom up, from the market to the state, from production to debt. Every crisis is organized theft. Every crisis is political. The crisis is the state and its allies.

